Alicia Sanz, movies and series: where have you seen William Levy’s new love | Celebrities of Spain | FAME

where has he acted Alicia Sanz? The Spanish actress is in the media eye after international media related her to William Levy, the Cuban-born heartthrob who announced the end of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez, his partner for more than two decades and with whom he has had two children: Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandra Levy. For this reason, the followers of the protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”, the recent success on Netflix, have wondered about the celebrity’s career.

What is known about the Alicia Sanz biography is that he was born in Ceuta on April 10, 1988, so, in 2022, he will be 34 years old. From a very young age he became interested in acting and studied at the National Drama Center of said locality.

also prepared in cradle of art Y Rose Founaud, two dance schools, when he was only eight years old. Although she studied Economic After completing his Baccalaureate, he also specialized in acting at the school of the renowned Argentine director Juan Carlos Coraza.

Thus, Sanz prepared to take his first steps in the theaterthe movie theater and the TV. It is in this last genre that he had the greatest participation. While, on the big screen, he had some roles that led him to meet Levy in 2019.

William Levy and Alicia Sanz when they were part of the cast of the movie “In the arms of a murderer”. (Photo: Getty Images)

HOW HAS ALICIA SANZ’S CAREER BEEN?

“Eve’s fishbowl”

His first role Alicia Sanz got on television was that of Alicia, a peculiar teenager in the series “Eva’s fishbowl”, which appeared in Telecinco in 2010 and was aimed at a young audience.

“hawks”

However, in the aforementioned year, one of the most important characters of his career would arrive so far: Lucia Elizondo Cortes in “hawks”, the remake of “Passion of Hawks” which premiered on Antena 3.

“Shoulder strap”

Later, Sanz was in the cast of “Shoulder strap”, a series broadcast between 2012 and 2013, where she gave life to the role of María Ortega. Marta Hazas and Carles Francino were the protagonists of the historical drama which came out on Antena 3 with 510 episodes and two seasons.

“El Cid”

While, after being part of other television series, Alicia Sanz has had Infanta Magpie as his last work on the small screen. Her role is part of the cast of “El Cid”, a production released in 2020 and which continues to be broadcast on Prime Video. Some of its protagonists, apart from Sanz, are Jaime Lorente, Carlos Bardenamong others.

“#Realityhigh”

On the other hand, in the cinema, Alicia Sanz was part of the film “#realityhigh”, a Netflix original production, which premiered on September 8, 2017. The Spanish actress played the character of Alexa Medina, along with Keith Powers Y Nesta Cooper between the main roles.

“In the arms of a murderer”

Finally, one of his last film roles was that of saraithe co-star of “In the arms of a murderer”, directed by Matías Moltrasio in 2019. In this film, he shared roles with William Levywho plays the hitman Victor Faust.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN WILLIAM LEVY AND ALICIA SANZ MET?

What’s more, in “In the arms of a murderer”, Levy and Sanz were a couple and had to record pretty racy scenes. According to the close environment of the Cuban actor, he would have felt greatly attracted for the Spanish. A source from TV Noticias de México gave more details about it and revealed that both would have had a idyll during the shooting of the feature film.

In 2021, the same Aztec medium reported that Levy and Sanz had a reunion and since then they would have started dating. At the time, it was commented that the actor’s marriage with Elizabeth Gutiérrez would have ended, although they continued to live together on the same roof. Information that has not been confirmed or denied by the couple of actors.

The same source points out that the William Levy “He was captivated by her (Ana’s) beauty when he chose her as the protagonist. On the tape they had very strong sex scenes, they recorded nudes (…) and he was unfaithful to Elizabeth”.

He also pointed out that the Cuban and the Spanish were thinking of going to live in Miami when they finished their respective jobs in Spain and Colombia. He also revealed that the actor could not make this relationship public because the directors of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” would have asked him for discretion so as not to overshadow the series.

Finally, the actor announced his separation from Gutiérrez through an Instagram story, which was deleted minutes later. However, in a story on said social network, he posted a message that hinted that he had started a new stage. “I am ready for a new chapter in my life”he pointed.

William Levy in a photograph for his social networks. (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

