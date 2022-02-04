All those open tabs in your browser are eating away at your concentration. It’s time to close them

There are not a few of us who when we browse the Internet feel the impulse to open a thousand tabs. We’re thrown into a mental spiral where we start a task and within minutes we’re drawn to Twitter, lurking two tabs away, or distracted by the asterisk next to the Slack icon, alerting us to a new message. We juggle multiple tabs at once, convinced that we can seamlessly switch between them without losing focus.

But no, we do. That’s why many experts propose a radical alternative: work, as much as possible, in a single browser window at a time.

productivity illusion. As we’ve discussed before at Magnet, through no fault of our own, we’ve fallen for the myth that we can multitask, cross items off the list, read that 5,000-word article on inflation, and all at once , look at prices of trips to Granada. But in reality, when we cling to tabs, we often cling to an illusion of productivity. This mirage is not ours but the product of a corporate obsession with efficiency and business models that prize speed over thoughtfulness, quality and fairness.

It’s no wonder we spend the day weaving between tasks. At the same time, social media algorithms are eager to steal our already fractured attention, armed with staggering insights into our preferences and ready to deliver ever-engaging content.

The exhaust is a few inches away. If we’re bored with the drudgery of checking email, escape is just a few tabs away in the form of a Letterboxd movie review. You can finish a job survey in another adjoining tab or leave a colleague hanging on Facebook while they tell you about their latest battle. And, when you return to the inbox, you can’t remember where you left it. “The tabs are a metaphor for the larger mistake we’re making,” explained Johann Hari, author of the book Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again.

multitasking myths. The religion of productivity has primed us to believe that multitasking is humanly possible and even ideal. But the available research tells us that it is not. In fact, humans can only consciously think about one or two things at a time. What we confuse with multitasking is actually task switching. In this Magnet article, we have analyzed the phenomenon. Digital technology makes our erratic movements on-line seem fluid, but studies suggest that it takes a long time to regain focus after a distraction.

They make us feel miserable. Joseph Chee Chang, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, has studied why eyelashes can be difficult to manage. In this Mashable article, he explains that people feel pressure to both close them and keep them open. His research concluded that with a manageable number of lashes (which varies from person to person), participants in his study felt “in control and productive.” But when the number exceeded the tipping point of one, they felt emotions like shame and stress, along with the compulsion to close tabs they had worked hard to collect.

For the 103 participants, eight open tabs was the median number that triggered stress. And many were having a hard time closing their tabs because they worried they might not be aware of valuable information or opportunities. The markers, on the other hand, represented a black hole where the tabs lost their power as visual reminders.

Not everything is black or white. This new discipline doesn’t mean we should stop accumulating tabs altogether. That would be an unrealistic goal for most of us. Our tabs are important and necessary, even if they seem like digital clutter. Instead, they are items on our to-do list, reflections of our anxiety about losing valuable information and work, and signals of our aspirations to be educated, smarter, or adventurous.

It’s hard to believe that we can work effectively in a single browser window, in large part because so many of our tasks require microdecisions and thus one new tab after another. Traveling to Granada, for example, also means looking at TripAdvisor restaurant reviews, tracking train deals and researching the city’s Covid measures.

The future of lashes. Some people think that we will relieve ourselves of our problems with a tab at the same time that is designed to function as task managers, a project that several researchers at Carnegie Mellon University are working on in the form of a “digital workplace” that helps users to prioritize which information is most important. In fact, in the future, the browser could use artificial intelligence to help filter and classify which tabs to keep open, retrieve useful information from previous tabs, or enable highlighting and clipping.