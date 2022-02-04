Alligators of Barranquilla champions SDC

The representatives of Colombia made history in the Caribbean Series to get their first title in history, beating the locals 4 laps by 1

The Barranquilla Caimans They staged a three-run rally early in the game to defeat the hosts, the Cibao Giants, to clinch their first ever championship.

The Dominicans could not get the third title in a row and the Colombians took the match 4 runs to 1.

Raul Valdes He made 113 pitches on the day and was able to dominate the Colombian bats for much of the match except for the 2nd inning.

Elkin Alcala He pitched five and two-thirds innings conceding only four hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out seven opponents to be the game’s winning pitcher.

The Caribbean has a new king! We congratulate those @caimanesLPB for his coronation 🌴⚾️#SDCxESPN pic.twitter.com/0isxPWyZoA — ESPN.com.do🇩🇴 (@ESPN_DO) February 4, 2022

That’s how they scored

Reynaldo Rodríguez opened the top of the second inning with a double that went close to the third base line, followed by a fly ball by Andrés Angulo that allowed Rodríguez to move to third base.

Then came Mauricio Ramos’ double that opened the scoring and Dilson Herrera repeated the dose for the second round of the match to come.

With a single by Brayan Buelvas, the match was 3-0 in favor of the Colombians.

The Dominicans discounted in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to an RBI single by their most valuable player, Robinson Canó, who brought Richard Ureña to the rubber.

Reynaldo Rodríguez was able to add one more in the upper part of the ninth episode, despite a double play by the Quisqueyan defense.