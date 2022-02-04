Amazon doubles its quarterly profits and breaks a record rise in the Stock Market | Economy

An Amazon worker prepares an order at a company warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. CLODAGH KILCOYNE (REUTERS)

The momentum of e-commerce during the second year of the pandemic and cloud services have boosted Amazon’s profits. This acceleration in results occurred both in the last quarter of 2021, a period in which profits doubled, and in the year as a whole. In the last part of the year it earned 14,300 million dollars (12,500 million euros), twice as much as in the same period of 2020. In the whole of 2021, the company founded by Jeff Bezos earned 33,364 million dollars (29,100 million euros ), 56% more than in 2020.

Thus, the Seattle-based company, one of the most favored during the pandemic, has managed to emerge unscathed from the clouds that threatened its income statement, such as the collapse of supply chains and labor shortages. in the North American labor market.

Shares of the company fell more than 7% before the publication of results, which were released after the markets closed. Its price was being dragged down by a negative day for technology companies in which Facebook lost 26%, 250,000 million dollars of its value, a record. After its publication, the titles began to rise 14% in subsequent electronic operations (the so-called after hours, a rise that meant 200,000 million dollars more for its market capitalization). This Friday, the shares rebound another 12% and help the Nasdaq Composite, recover around 1% after falling 3.7% on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant has published this Thursday that its sales in 2021 reached 469.8 billion dollars (410 billion euros), an increase of 20% compared to the previous year. The figures exceeded the expectations of analysts, who had shown caution in the face of the macroeconomic challenges facing the company led by Andy Jassy, ​​who took over from Bezos in April after 27 years at the helm. The company had warned last year that it would need to spend $4 billion to offer pay raises to its workers to cover labor shortages at a company that employs 1.6 million people. Some 140,000 joined in the last quarter, in which Amazon billed 137.4 billion dollars, compared to 125 billion in the same period of 2020.

Jassy told an investor conference that the company faced similar challenges in the first quarter of 2022. He expects Amazon to see rising costs due to supply shortages, inflationary pressures and rising coronavirus cases. has left the omicron variant throughout the United States. “Despite short-term challenges, we remain optimistic about our business as we emerge from the pandemic,” the executive said.

This negative context, however, has already taken its toll on users: Amazon revealed this Thursday that it will increase the amount of the subscription to the Prime service, which allows faster and free deliveries, as well as access to the company’s content platform. This measure will be carried out only in the US and as of February 18, the rise of 17%, from $12.99 to $14.99 per month ($139 per year), is the first since 2018.

The cloud, key

The key to good results is in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing business, the most profitable among the different areas of the company. Last year, its revenue increased by 37% to reach 62.2 billion dollars, which consolidates Amazon as the leader in the sector, above Microsoft and Google. The company’s advertising business, for which others pay to appear in product search, also grew in 2021 at a fast pace and closes the lead on its competitors, Alphabet and Facebook, better positioned in the advertising market.

Hence, Amazon titles rose on the stock market in contrast to the falls of their great rivals. The multinational forecasts profits for the current quarter of between 3,000 and 6,000 million dollars, a drop from the 8,900 that left the same period of 2021, driven by the increase in purchases from home. Investors, however, do not seem concerned about the company’s ability to overcome adverse scenarios thanks to business diversification. The company is preparing to break the barrier of 500,000 million dollars in sales in 2022.

