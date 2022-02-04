AMLO. Expresses condolences on the death of Alberto Baillères; highlights close relationship

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed a deep condolences for him death from Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez, one of my most important businessmen in Mexico.

“We are talking about the loss of one of the most important businessmen in Mexico.”

In his press conference, at the facilities of the 23 Military Zone, the head of the Executive said that he had a close relationship with Alberto Bailleres, although it did not always coincide, “we maintained a respectful relationship”.

“Last night we communicated with his relatives with his son Alejandro and Don Alberto’s wife.”

President López Obrador recalled that he lived with Baillères and talked about the situation in the country.

“In recent times our communication was closer, we trusted each other to the extent that he decided to inform me before other people that he would start handing over his companies, his corporate, to his son Alejandro.”

He said that on December 9 at the annual meal of the Mexican Business Council, Mr. Alberto Baillères was present by remote communication and a tribute was paid to him.

He stressed that Alejandro Baillères will continue to manage Grupo BAL responsibly and efficiently, but above all investing in Mexico in sectors such as mining and trade.

