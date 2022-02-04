Anabel Hernández sues actor Andrés García for threats

After experiencing the controversy that his book “Emma and the other narco ladies” has unleashed around various public figures, the journalist Anabel Hernandez He assured that he will not ignore the threats made to his person, such as those made by the actor Andres Garcia and that they were made public through a video, for which he has already sued him criminally.

“I don’t think I should overlook gender violence either, because there are femicides every day in this country and since I am not an accomplice journalist, but a journalist who believes in justice and truth, that is why I have initiated this accusation against Mr. Andrés García for his threats and all the crimes that may derive from that and other videos, and behaviors that he may have,” said Anabel Hernández.

On January 24 at 12:56 p.m., Anabel Hernández filed a criminal lawsuit against Andrés García for said threat, which was raised in the special prosecutor’s office for the attention of crimes committed against freedom of expression of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) and was ratified on February 1, 2022, with file number FED/FEMDH/FEADLE-CDMX/0000062/2022.

“In said complaint I asked the Public Ministry that in addition to the threats against me, the gender-based violence exercised by Mr. Andrés García be taken into account. The MP, as a line of investigation, will take into account that Andrés García has publicly confessed to being a friend of drug traffickers, to frequenting them and having received them at his home, that the man confessed to having in his possession different high-powered firearms, including machine guns. , which are weapons for the exclusive use of the army and even in at least two interviews, which are public, has demonstrated his ability and ability to shoot firearms.

Anabel pointed out that the reaction that Andrés García had and that he captured in a video must be seen from another perspective, from the angle that she wanted to address in her book, where she tries to give a sociological and psychological profile of the people who, from one to the other, another way they get involved with the world of organized crime.

“If you see the video of Andrés García with different eyes, you will see that what he is doing is confirming the hypothesis of my book, which is precisely that profile of empathy with drug traffickers and not with society, what is rotting our country. . Let’s not see it as he would like it to be seen, like this carnival of offenses, see it with new eyes and you will see all the confirmations that the gentleman makes of the fundamental approach that I make in my book, that these people who are involved with drug trafficking , even if it is only for romance or friendship, they make symbiosis, imitate them and have empathy with them; That for me is irrefutable proof of this journalistic investigation.”

The writer explained that a modification to the laws is necessary, so that crimes such as gender violence and threats are prosecuted ex officio, so that it is not necessary to wait for the affected person to report so that these situations are investigated.

“Let’s remember that Mexico unfortunately not only has the first place in murdered journalists, but one of the first places in murdered, violated, massacred women, that’s what we are talking about.”

Regarding the fact that some entertainment figures such as Ninel Conde or Galilea Montijo, who appear in the book Emma and the other narco ladies, assured that they would sue her for defamation, the journalist said that to date no person or entity has filed any lawsuit against the publisher or against it for what was published in the book.

For Anabel, the reactions that the other artists mentioned in the book have had are a way of knowing that she must continue with this line of investigation, to discover what lies below these relationships and why they are so afraid of being mentioned or related. with certain figures of organized crime.

“Since the publication of my most recent journalistic investigation, there have been various reactions from some of the characters mentioned in it, the most virulent and heated that try to misinform society, they come from people related to the world of entertainment, that’s why once again I reiterate with absolute certainty that what I investigated and what I continue to investigate, through the documents and witnesses to the events in the book, that the truth falls under its own weight.”

He also assured that thanks to the email that comes in the book ([email protected]) other entertainment figures, wives and ex-wives of drug traffickers, have contacted her in order to give their testimony, so it is very possible that there will be a volume 2 of Emma and the other drug traffickers, it is even urgent for her to contact the actress Lorena Rodríguez, who in the 80s worked with figures such as the Almada brothers.

mafa