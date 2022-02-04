Android | Why does my cell phone get hot | Solution | problem | Smartphones | Battery | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Currently, cell phones have a series of components, such as a battery that lasts two days, as well as water and dust certification.. However, one of the problems of terminals with an operating system Android is in the fever.

Within cell phones there are processors that, although they are quite small, usually produce a force to turn on the screen of the equipment, as well as the battery level. But nevertheless, When all resources are maxed out, the mobile device it may get hotter than normal. What should I do?

LOOK: How to have free internet on your cell phone? The trick you can do with your Android

WHY IS MY CELL PHONE HOT

One of them is that when you run applications and do not close them, the internal components of your cell phone can continue working.

For this, it is always recommended to close an app as soon as you finish using it, otherwise the inconvenience and high temperatures can be seen again.

Let your cell phone rest in case you notice an extreme temperature, some cell phones even give you a message so that you stop using the smartphone because of how hot it is.

One of the reasons why your cell phone burns or heats up is because of the large number of apps running in the background. (Photo: MAG)

Another possible cause of your smartphone heating up fast is that it has malware or a virus that causes problems within your files.

One detail is that when you use the maximum brightness of your cell phone, you will also notice lukewarm. The recommendation is always to use auto-brightness so that the pixels dim their lighting.

HOW TO INCREASE THE SIGNAL OF YOUR CELL PHONE