Apple’s blow to Facebook continues to have consequences

Facebook had every reason to fear iOS privacy changes!

With the announcement of a new era for Facebook, including its name change to Meta, Mark Zuckerberg put the company on everyone’s lips, however, being in trend has not been enough to achieve better income. And much of it is due to Apple. And it is that since the update of the privacy terms in iOSwhich ask for the authorization of users to be tracked by third parties, revenue from Facebook (the social network) has stagnated.

The data was shared during the fourth quarter 2021 earnings reportthis week. The company reported revenue of $33.67 billion., which beat expectations of $33.4 billion for the quarter. But nevertheless, the number of monthly active users was 2.91 billiondown from the 2.95 billion users previously forecast.

Facebook continues to lose because of Apple

At the meeting Zuckerberg said that Facebook is “rebuilding” its ad infrastructure due to iOS changesto continue delivering “high-quality personalized ads” to users.

Since Apple implemented App Tracking Transparency in iOS, Facebook has become one of the main detractors. However, this is not the only reason that has forced it to restructure its business model. In January this 2022, the legislators of the European Parliament they voted for ban that online advertising platforms display content based on “intimate information”such as health, religion, or sexual orientation.

“With Apple’s iOS changes and new regulation in Europe, there’s a clear trend where less data is available to deliver personalized ads… So we’re rebuilding much of our ad infrastructure so we can continue to grow.” and deliver high-quality, personalized ads.

After the announcement of the disappointing result, Facebook shares fell more than 20% and for now not even the expectation of the Metaverse can help them. In 2021 the Reality Labs division, responsible for the Meta Quest virtual reality headset, lost more than 10 billion dollars and several experts have predicted that it could take up to a decade for the idea to turn a profit.

