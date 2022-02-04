Are Hazard, Bale and Jovic punished? The painful reaction of Ancelotti after the elimination of Real Madrid

2022-02-03
Real Madrid He was eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic in San Mamés and after finishing the game, Carlo Ancelotti He appeared very serious at the press conference to analyze the painful defeat. The DT kept players like Hazard, Bale and Jovic who were ready on the bench and took Vinicius out of the game.
Why haven’t Jovic, Hazard or Bale played?
“I think I have changed Kroos for Camavinga due to fatigue. I had changes left, I was thinking of making them in extra time. Unfortunately they scored at the end of the game and I didn’t have time to score other players”.
Do you think that the elimination can leave sequels?
“We are hurt, because we want to win all the competitions we have. We won the Super Cup and we have two other competitions where we are well positioned. I don’t think this defeat will have consequences. This defeat makes us stronger. It was very difficult to play here. We had casualties. It is true that they have put a lot of pressure on Vinicius, but this is what is happening, it is nothing new”.
Jovic, Bale and Hazard… are they punished?
“I have nothing to say. Why do you talk about them and not about Ceballos or Carvajal? There is nothing. I have made decisions that have not involved these decisions. But to be fair, you should talk about Ceballos and Vallejo, who haven’t played a single minute either”.
What was plan B?
“We haven’t played with a centre-forward. We don’t have players with the quality of Karim, who helps a lot in possession. The plan has not changed. We tried to get the ball out from behind. We were not clear as in the previous games and this made it difficult for us to create clear chances. The pressure that Athletic put on the match was very great. The key to the match is there. At 70 minutes we started to have more control and the game was under control. Going to extra time could have given us more of an advantage, because they had a very high physical wear”.
Was it your worst game of the season?
“Not at all. It is a complicated match. We won the league game, but it was a difficult game. The game was even until the last minute. For the effort that Athletic has made, they deserved it, but I don’t think it was the worst game of the season”.
Have you been surprised by the difference in intensity of your team?
“I was not surprised by how the game has evolved. Athletic attacked more in the first half, but we defended very well. What has not worked is the start from behind and that we did not do well when the pressure was overcome.
What have they been missing?
“We have played too much on the outside. We had to have more the ball inside. When we took the ball out wide, the pressure came to the sides. We talked about it at the break, but he didn’t go the way we wanted.”