Are Hazard, Bale and Jovic punished? The painful reaction of Ancelotti after the elimination of Real Madrid

2022-02-03

Real Madrid He was eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic in San Mamés and after finishing the game, Carlo Ancelotti He appeared very serious at the press conference to analyze the painful defeat. The DT kept players like Hazard, Bale and Jovic who were ready on the bench and took Vinicius out of the game.

Athletic takes revenge and kicks Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey

Why haven’t Jovic, Hazard or Bale played?

“I think I have changed Kroos for Camavinga due to fatigue. I had changes left, I was thinking of making them in extra time. Unfortunately they scored at the end of the game and I didn’t have time to score other players”.

Do you think that the elimination can leave sequels?

“We are hurt, because we want to win all the competitions we have. We won the Super Cup and we have two other competitions where we are well positioned. I don’t think this defeat will have consequences. This defeat makes us stronger. It was very difficult to play here. We had casualties. It is true that they have put a lot of pressure on Vinicius, but this is what is happening, it is nothing new”.

Jovic, Bale and Hazard… are they punished?

“I have nothing to say. Why do you talk about them and not about Ceballos or Carvajal? There is nothing. I have made decisions that have not involved these decisions. But to be fair, you should talk about Ceballos and Vallejo, who haven’t played a single minute either”.