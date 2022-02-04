Are James Rodríguez and Karol G having an affair?

The Colombian Reggaeton Carol G She is a coveted single woman and many want to know who has stolen the heart of “La bichota” after her breakup with the Puerto Rican exponent Anuel AA.

The rumor that has flooded social networks and that has been echoed by entertainment portals, is that the interpreter of “Tusa” would be dating the footballer James Rodriguez About some months ago.

According to Infobae, the information would have been confirmed by the midfielder himself to a member of the coaching staff.

On November 22, James made a radical change of look with almost blue hair like the one he uses Carol G. This has given rise to the rumors continue to grow.

Also, both follow each other on social networks and have flirted from the keyboard.

The Colombian, who plays for the Al-Rayyan team, shared an image sitting inside a private plane, which according to entertainment portals looks exactly the same as the one used by Carol G to travel to the places where he has performed concerts.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/03/james-rodriguez-y-another-posing-for-the-camera-with-a-blue-background- ad35ffcd.jpg James Rodríguez on a private jet allegedly used by Karol G. (TWITTER @RECHISMES)

At the same time, a chat leaked by the entertainment portal ‘Más Rechismes’ of the alleged wife of someone very close to the soccer player and part of the technical staff of the Colombian Soccer Federation has gone viral, who would have confirmed that he himself James Rodriguez admitted the news.

“Friends, I re-confirmed that Carol G with James. My husband is a friend of a member of the Colombia team who is a close friend of James and he told him that yes, they had been together for months. When he dyed his hair blue, they were already walking. That they have traveled together, that they were in Medellín and they lock themselves up for days, ”is observed in the chat.

And he added: “The member is not a footballer, he is from the coaching staff. That pot is almost uncovered, you’ll see, “says the chat.

Although none have spoken about the subject, they have allowed themselves to be photographed in a friendly tone and the singer has posed with the daughter of James Rodriguezthe girl Salomé Rodríguez, eight years old.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/03/graphical-user-interfacing-text-application-chat-or-text-message-f1634bb8. png James Rodríguez’s girl, Salomé, 8 years old, together with Karol G. (CAPTURE: INFOBAE)

Well, James’ sports career has gone from high to low just like his love life. He arrived at Real Madrid and now I don’t even know where he plays. In his sentimental life, he was related to Shannon de Lima, Angella Sagra, Ericka Sneidar and now it sounds like he is with Karol G. Terrible — –::–Charlie–::– (@charli939) February 2, 2022

STRONG RUMORS! James Rodríguez and Karol G, could be more than friends After her breakup with Anuel AA, the Colombian would be starting a relationship with her compatriot, who painted her hair blue just like the singer. They haven’t confirmed anything yet. ??Courtesy pic.twitter.com/f607uDbSFI — 45 Seconds (@45secondsCO) February 2, 2022

The fans want the interpreter of “Ay Dios mio” to show her possible new partner, since her ex, Anuel AA, has kept sharing every detail of his Romance with the Dominican exponent yailin “the most viral”.

The couple will premiere a collaboration on February 14, coinciding with the birthday of Carol Gthe former Puerto Rican.

The latest from Anuel and yailinwho became known as a dembow dancer and then debuted with songs like “Who robs me? In 2020, they did a “live” to show how the interpreter of “Secreto” erased the tattoo on his back that It was done when he was the boyfriend of the Colombian star and both were called “los bebecitos”.