Are you leaving TV? Andrea Escalona returns to TV Azteca for a strong reason

The driver was seen very happy through the corridors of the Ajusco television station.

February 03, 2022 5:49 p.m.

Andrea Escalona is once again on everyone’s lips after a source revealed to TV Notas that heThe host of ‘Hoy’ was seen in the corridors of TV Azteca next to Andrea Rodríguez after four years of having left the television station.

However, the reason that bordered the presenter and the producer of ‘Hoy’ It was force majeure even the bosses and directors of Televisa knew about his visit to TV Azteca, but rumors quickly began that Escalona was about to return to the competition.

This is the reason why Andrea Escalona told TV Azteca

According to the TV Notas source, Andrea Escalona and Andrea Rodríguez were at the TV Azteca facilities because Magda Rodríguez left them some money in the bank of said television station, for which they had to go sign some papers and get that money back.

The media pointed out that the beloved presenter and the producer were well received at Banco Azteca, so they were not even an hour in the placebut they took advantage of a time to say hello and take photos with some followers.

Despite the fact that everything seems to indicate that Escalona still has a good relationship with the Ajusco television station, it was on December 13 that the driver attacked against ‘Come the Joy‘ by announcing that ‘Hoy’ was the most watched morning show on open TV with 1.1 million viewers.