Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, today’s result, match summary, goals, King’s Cup hit | Spain League

Real Madrid went to San Mamés to face Athletic Bilbao for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey and crashed. Because it is not easy to play there, because there is always a weakness in those who seem invincible, because Athletic seems to have been born to dominate in this traditional tournament.

A goal at minute 89 sentenced an Ancelotti team that never managed to settle down, that seemed slow and tired and that suffered in this tough place the first setback in the Italian’s return: 1-0 defeat, fair and deserved.

But beware that not all the games in Europe, just because they are played there, turn out good. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid is a clear example. A team that waits and another that gets tired of crashing into the barrier sum up this quarterfinal duel, which in the 90s was not exactly a paragon of virtues.

The best option at the start, for example, was an attempt by Daniel García at 8 minutes that Courtois saved with luxury. The ‘almighty’ Madrid remembered the arch rival at 27 with a timid attempt by Rodrygo. Stop counting.

The intense moment of the complement was a review of a possible penalty, which was not, at the hand of Nacho. At 80 minutes, now without Raúl García, Athletic gave the first advantage to its rival but Casemiro wasted the option of avoiding the extension: he threw it at the goalkeeper’s body. And everything pointed to the extra time, until De Berenguer distrusted and released a rifle shot that, no matter how much he stretched, the towering Courtois did not reach. A real goal! Undeserved for a mediocre match! Beautiful definition and one minute from the end! The goal that was a hit in the Cup had everything.

And Madrid agreed, and Athletic was wrong to give Isco so much time and the good attacker lost it, incredibly. Everything was written for the happiness of the local, in a Copa del Rey without FC Barcelona, ​​without Atlético de Madrid and without Real Madrid. Bump!