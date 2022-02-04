Atlético San Luis has already revealed who will be its new coach

The Aztec team hopes to improve its results in the Clausura 2022

February 03, 2022 7:45 p.m.

Atlético San Luis of Liga MX surprised its fans this Wednesday by announcing that coach André Soares Jardine will become the club’s new technical director for the current Clausura 2022 tournament, after the dismissal of Uruguayan Marcelo Méndez Russo on the Day 3 of the competition.

The 42-year-old Brazilian has extensive experience in charge of the lower categories of Sport Club Internacional and Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense in his native Brazil, in addition to being the recent champion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In addition to this, Jardine also had the opportunity to be a sports coach in 2016 and 2018 at São Paulo, because at that time he was the coach in charge of the sub 20 and in November 2018 he was appointed as the final coach by his good results, something that served to boost his game plan.

In 2019, he had the opportunity to lead the Brazilian Under 20 National Team until he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, a competition that helped him place his name in the history books with the gold medal.

Finally, the Brazilian had the opportunity to lead his country’s national team in the recent 4-0 win against Paraguay, because the members of the coaching staff had tested positive for the coronavirus and were in quarantine.