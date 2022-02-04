Authorities investigate gigantic explosion in an abandoned house in Brooklyn | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

time.adriana: that encourages a little.let’s go back ómicjaviersolano to brooklyn, where apossible gas explosion in auninhabited building damageseveral houses.what is known about thisíctor: adriana, in relationwith the investigation, stillthere are no conclusive results.I have some informationpreliminary.First I want to show you thathas started the process ofdemolition of three houses.We will see the report on theversions of the possible gas, leakof gas as a cause ofexplosionwhile workers continueremoving the shoulders andlook for the causes, everything pointsto a possible gas leak.These images show theflare that sparked theexplosion, after 7:00the morning. in this neighborhoodfrom brooklyn.miguel resides in front of thehouse where the incident occurredincident.>> we hear a noiseinexplicable.we are wearingto the children to take them to theschool when he felt ashaking. suddenly we hearthe noise, an explosion.victor: a broken housecompletely destroyed,continuous covered severedamage.mayor eric adams visited thescene, said housingwhere it originatedexplosion was unoccupied,whether or not there were reports of leaksOf gas.according to the gas company, nothere were reports.this neighbor says that theproblem was not new.íctor: I had chased somethe dredgers?it had been months.íctor: there is some kind ofreport these odors togas?Yes, once I made the call.íctor: this officer offirefighters that although it isunlikely, keep looking ifthere is an ichthyam betweendebris, that the twohomes affected byexplosion had damage to theirstructure.the fire official saidit’s a whole housedestroyed.the other two with severedamage, but they have to bedemolished.tonight we offer youhelpful hints about whathave to do in theneighborhoods how many we perceive