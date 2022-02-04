Barça ‘gave’ 15 million to Atlético for Giménez

Joan Laporta and the FC Barcelona They presented this Tuesday, February 1, the data that emerged as a result of the forensic study carried out on the management of the former board of directors with Josep Maria Bartomeu at the head. These records revealed various irregularities in the club’s operations, and one of them featured a transaction with Atlético de Madrid for 15 million euros.

This Thursday, the RAC1 radio station explained in detail the version that Bartomeu maintains about said payment. Based on what was expressed by the former president, the club refused to pay a commission of 20 million to agent Mino Raiola to sign Matthijs de Ligt in 2019. Once the Dutchman’s option was ruled out, the alternative was José María Giménez, for whom Atlético requested 80 ‘kilos’.

In a simultaneous transaction, the counts paid Antoine Griezmann’s clause when it had already been reduced to 120 million, making it impossible to carry out both signings. As they did not want to miss the opportunity to seize the defender’s services, They advanced 15 million to be able to have priority in the future and be able to ensure the landing of the Uruguayan. In addition, a right of ‘first refusal’ to other members of the first team in case Giménez was injured was also included.

However, and still based on the information from RAC1, The deal could not be closed because the COVID pandemic began, which is why Barcelona lost the necessary capital to face the operation. It should be noted that Bartomeu has maintained the same speech since he left the club’s presidency, and blames the coronavirus for all the economic ills that the entity has suffered to this day.

The rear, neglected

If the radio station’s statements are true, the coffers of the Camp Nou have thought about the generational replacement of the defense for several years. Xavi Hernández already expressed his desire to incorporate a defender who provides a new dynamic within the starting eleven, and who also provides the quality and hierarchy to complement Ronald Araújo. The summer market is ‘just around the corner’ and Barça has several options at ‘zero cost’ in June.