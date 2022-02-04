Beauty and wellness, a sustainable formula for 2022 | Environment

The passage of time and the latent need to accompany the activity to the pulse set by the planet, especially since COVID 19, society advances and goes towards the path of sustainable development goals, to eradicate poverty, taking into account the most vulnerable people with responsibility for the environment, ensuring prosperity without putting the resources of future generations at risk.

This is how HND Colombia, reinforces its presence with several sustainable duties in its production processes, such as the creation of its own factory with an area of ​​more than 12,000 m2 in Sao Paulo/Brazil, which has the capacity to produce more than 9 million products monthly, with the possibility of doubling that value according to its objectives, is added the renewal of some lines that now seek to introduce products made from raw materials that contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable environment, in addition to having a team of environmental management of the company that investigates day by day for new ways to reduce the impact on the environment and innovate towards cleaner developments.

The Brazilian multinational Grupo Hinode, with 33 years of operation in the world, is part of a large number of companies that today operate under standards of innovation, production, marketing that contribute and evolve for sustainability and care for the environment.

Faced with this challenge, Tatiana Torres, General Director of HND Colombia says that: “the world increasingly demands a greater commitment from us in all areas and, therefore, we have to give them the appropriate answers, generating a positive impact through the use of sustainable technology involving consultants and consumers, in the construction of a more lasting society guaranteeing more digital access and a policy of destination of waste generated within its production process. Additionally, HND Colombia considers the environmental responsibility activities of its suppliers within the selection process. and strategic alliance in the supply and distribution chain, managing to reduce the negative impact on the environment such as the control of atmospheric emissions, transport partners; reduction of consumption of water and energy resources”.

In fact, the new policies applied in 2021 in Grupo Hinode have registered a reduction of 33.26 tons of plastic, 106.9 tons of cardboard and 33.3 tons of renewable base material have been produced, in addition to promoting a circular economy.

Another important point of the Brazilian company is traceability, which allows you to control that most of the ingredients used in your products, are obtained without altering the ecosystems, in addition, most of its lines incorporate developments in environmental and sustainable responsibility such as: personal care (Sublime Line), well-being (H-Control Line) and makeup (Dazzle line) with the most recent launch in HND Colombia, liquid bases with Hyaluronic acid, its packaging promotes 6 times less the use of plastic.

Social responsibility is one of the activities that the Hinode Group has transformed, especially in the way of supporting the community, pThrough the FAR Institute, whose mission is to help promote transformation in people’s lives; continuing with the good deeds, HND Colombia supports social causes by contributing its grain of sand to foundations focused on supporting women, children and the most vulnerable people in society.

In line with the growing awareness of the business sector, for the search for solutions that lead humanity to a more balanced future in 2020, HND began with the structuring of a cell responsible for developing and implementing various levels of organization-principles and controls that contemplate environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects, establishing priorities and guiding all areas of the company in this transformation process, to generate a positive impact.

With the purpose of being a company for the world and not just a company in the world, HND Colombia is committed to building a better society, with high-quality products for the environment, with a more responsible operating model, which also benefit thousands of Colombian families that are part of HND and make clear the actions they are developing in that line.

“We are convinced that 2022 will be a definitive year to act decisively and realistically, pTo transform our environment and achieve the sustainability goals we have set for ourselves with an eye toward people’s well-being. Also, a big thank you because sustainability has become an important issue in consumer products in recent years”, says Tatiana Torres, CEO of HND.