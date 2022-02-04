Beckham and Inter Miami announce the signing expected by all the fans of Florida

The Miami team will have a new letter for the 2022 season

February 03, 2022 2:50 p.m.

Just as the rumors indicated, David Beckham’s Inter Miami have hired a new player. This is the US national team DeAndre Yedlin, who comes to the Major League Soccer team after being released from Galatasaray in Turkey.

With this in mind, the American winger returns to his country as a free agent to David Beckham’s team, and would have a stay until the 2025 season, although he has the option of extending his contract for one more year.

Let us remember that the player left the MLS behind in 2015, the year in which he began his career in the Premier League with clubs like Tottenham, Sunderland Y NewcastleUnited.

Later, he left England behind and arrived in Turkey with the Galatarasay, a team with which he did not have the best numbers of his career, something he could do with the ‘Magpies’ of the European country.

“I am very excited to join the team. When Chris Henderson spoke to my agent about the possibility, I immediately said yes.” the player explained.

It is an exciting project. Being able to work with Phil Neville is amazing and I’m also excited to be back in MLS which I know has grown a lot since I left. It’s a great challenge and I’m very excited.” Yedlin added.