Berlin subway offers tickets impregnated with hemp oil to reduce stress

It’s something mathematical: no matter how relaxed and relaxed we want to start the day, entering the metro station is to catch the rhythm that the city imposes on its day to day, one that can cause us stress and anxiety.

And it is that life in big cities involves, on many occasions, forcing the machine of our biorhythms and, as a consequence, there are cities that offer instant remedies and available to everyone.

In December last year, the German company Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)the main public transport company in berlinannounced the production of new banknotes impregnated with hemp oil (hemp), a non-psychotropic substance of the herbaceous species cannabis sativawhich unlike marijuana, does not contain large amounts of THC.

The unusual proposal of the BVG consists of offering users the opportunity to buy one-day tickets impregnated with hemp oil, the consumption of which has a “calming effect”, with the intention of “improving” the high levels of stress of the population German, derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tickets are made with edible paper and sprinkled with a few drops of hemp oil. They are valid for 24 hours, are considered harmless to health and are marketed within the legal framework.

The company assured that this new strategy of marketing it is not a political position on the legalization of marijuana. However, it coincides with the debates that will take place in the coming days in the European Parliament on the legal provisions for the consumption of cannabis.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of the cannabis sativa without psychotropic effects and without the need to travel to Berlin, you can find hemp oil in any supermarket.

