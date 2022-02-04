Best Way to Download Instagram Stories and Videos on iPhone, Android or Computer

Download Instagram Stories. (photo: Octavio Regalado)

instagram stories waves instagram stories allows users put what they want; from a simple photo to a multi-part video, poll, live poll and morewith the peace of mind that after up to 24 hours, this content will be deleted.

But if, as a user, you’ve seen an Instagram story about a contact that you’d like to save, there are ways to do it. And by shapes is meant directly the use of Applications that help capture the mobile screen:

So You Can Download Instagram Stories and Videos on iPhone

Today, most of the smart phones They already have a native function implemented in their interface to capture audio and video.

But, if you need an application to facilitate your task, thanks to the applications faster or Social Media Connect for Instagram available at app storeyou can capture and save to iOS.

Both are quite simple Social Media Connect also allows you to download content from Youtube and other networks and/or online platforms.

Download Social Media Connect

Social MediaConnect. (photo: App Store/Jose Arana)

So you can download Instagram Stories and videos on Android

If you need an app, with AZ Screen Recorder it’s easy, because the trick of this app is that it acts as a screenshot, and therefore records everything that happens on the screen of a smartphone.

AZ Screen Recorder no recording time limit, no ads because it’s free and does not put a watermark on the video.

Although the best thing is that unlike other screenshots, does not require root access to root/hack the terminal and it works on mobile devices normal. With this app you can also capture audio from the terminal’s microphone, which is a plus.

To capture a story, for example, all you have to do is open the app and a little floating interface will immediately appear with four buttons, of which when you click on the first, the red one, capturing will start immediately.

May stop recording and restart as many times as you want; tap ‘X’ to have the video stored in mobile gallery and customize it by choosing video resolution, frame rate, bit rate, countdown timer, text overlay, logo, slow motion, recording, etc.

And then copy the resulting video to SD card to save space. They can also be edit the videos and create GIFs, although those functions are for the paid Premium version.

Download AZ Screen Recorder

AZ Screen Recorder app. (photo: Google Play Store)

So you can download Instagram Stories and videos from computer

If you want to save Stories to your computer, there are many ways to do so. And in fact, the easiest way is to use StoryDownloadera website dedicated to performing the task that its name indicates.

Storydownloader. (photo: https://storydownloader.net)

Too you can try:

With these types of download sites, you simply enter your username and a grid of stories current for that user.

Hit the download button to save it to your computer.

Story Saver. (photo: https://www.storysaver.net)

Instagram reels would increase the duration to 90 seconds

Instagram is in a constant battle to stay on top of the social networks. That is why the platform created a new tool for the acquisition of users from its rival: reels.

Now everything seems to indicate that Instagram is about to change the rules on their Reels, so they can have a longer term.

The source of this information comes from Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who uses reverse engineering and code strings for following updates on social networks. This same was able to detect that the most popular social network is about to launch a new improvement in the reelswell They will last from 1 minute to 90 seconds.

