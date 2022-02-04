Binance and Huobi stablecoins preferred for large transactions

Key facts: BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin, was used to transfer $417 in the last 3 months.

HUSD, Huobi’s stablecoin, moved as much as $725,000, according to Coin Metrics.

Two stablecoins have the largest and heaviest funds transfer volumes. It is striking that it is not about Tether (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC), which are perhaps the most well-known stablecoins.

Instead, the protagonists are Binance USD (BUSD) and Huobi USD (HUSD), the stablecoins issued by centralized exchanges Binance and Huobi, respectively.

This is revealed by the most recent report “The State of the Network” by Coin Metrics, where they highlight that these digital assets reported the largest movements in terms of transfers during the last three months.

In detail, BUSD transferred USD 417,000 from November to the end of January. In the case of HUSD, the amount is much higher: USD 725,000, on average, according to the company’s calculations.

Coin Metrics highlights that one of the main reasons for using stablecoins is the possibility of facilitating trade, plus they “provide shelter in times of market volatility.” A stablecoin, by definition, are crypto assets that maintain parity with another currency, in these cases with the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Tether (USDT), one of the best-known stablecoins, had an average transfer size of $8,000. According to the firm, there is evidence that this currency has been especially popular in countries with high inflation, such as Venezuela, to access and carry out operations in assets backed in dollars.

However, as USDT is capable of running on multiple blockchains, Coin Metrics identified that in the case of USDT over Ethereum, microtransfers of less than $100 “are largely impractical and make up a much smaller proportion.” This, as a consequence of the high commissions in that chain of blocks.

Because of that, and in that situation, stablecoin activity “tends to trickle down to lower-fee blockchains like Tron.” On that blockchain, as Coin Metrics explains, Theter has average transfers of USD 250 on average, while more than 30% of these are less than USD 100.

The average of stable coins that made the largest transfers in the span of 90 days. Source: Coin Metrics.

More than USD 6 billion settled in stablecoins during 2021

The analytics firm indicated that stablecoins anda became one of the most discussed topics in the cryptocurrency community, Well, in 2021 alone, more than USD 6 billion was converted into stablecoins.

The total supply of stablecoins rose remarkably last year 28 billion, for a total of 143 billion units of major stablecoins registered by Coin Metrics.

In fact, the affirmation maintains that the economic performance of stablecoins responds precisely to that total supply that has grown “drastically”.

The interesting thing is that, according to what they specify, the stable coins that cover 90% of the total supply are USDC, BUSD and the aforementioned Tether, which are centralized assets and run by private companies.

Centralization in stablecoins

What Coin Metrics reports is related to what the president of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said a few days ago. He warned of the possible centralization of stablecoins.

As reviewed by CriptoNoticias, for Agustín Carstens, the main companies that run the best-known stablecoins they can create total monetary dominance.

Total stablecoin liquidated value per year with Tether in green, USDC in blue, and other stablecoins in purple. Source: Coin Metrics.

Precisely for this reason, he called for more regulations for this type of digital money and advocated virtual fiat money, central bank digital currencies (CBDC), which, he said, “They don’t need to borrow their credibility.”

But it is known that There are also more stablecoins decentralized, such as DAI and US Terra (UST). The first is backed by other crypto assets and the second is an algorithmic stablecoin, that is, it achieves parity with the US dollar, but based on the increase or decrease in the supply of its guarantee (collateral), Terra.