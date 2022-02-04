Bitcoin Bulls Might Ignore Friday’s $730M Options Expiration Saving Their Energy for $40,000

The last couple of months have been rather unpleasant for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls, but they are not the only ones. Persistent comments from the US Federal Reserve hint at plans to raise interest rates in 2022 and this is causing investors to seek protection in inflation-protected bonds.

The monetary authority signaled its intention to substantially increase reference interest rates and will also gradually reduce the monthly purchase of debt assets.

Although some crypto investors view Bitcoin’s digital scarcity as a hedge against inflation, that doesn’t change its volatility. In turn, it causes the price of the asset to move in parallel to the risk markets.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase (right) vs. the Russell 2000 Index (left)

The chart above shows the price of Bitcoin in blue, compared to smaller publicly traded companies in the US, based on the Russell 2000 Index. Unlike the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Index, this benchmark excludes to the tech giants. Therefore, smaller companies are often considered more risky and are more affected when investors fear an economic downturn.

However, the negative performance did not scare off investors, as the Canada-based Purpose Bitcoin ETF attracted more than $38 million worth of Bitcoin on Tuesday, its third-largest daily inflow to date. The fund now has 31,032 BTC, equivalent to $1.2 billion.

Regardless of investor sentiment, Bitcoin bulls could face a $120 million loss if BTC price moves below $36,000 at the options expiry on Friday.

On February 4, USD 730 million in options expire

According to options open interest on Friday, Bitcoin bulls placed heavy bets between $40,000 and $44,000. These levels may seem bullish right now, but Bitcoin was trading above $42,000 two weeks ago.

Aggregate Bitcoin Options Open Interest for Feb 4. Source: Coinglass.com

On the face of it, the $430 million in call options dominates the $300 million in put options, but the 1.43 ratio of calls to puts doesn’t really tell the whole story. For example, the 14% drop in price in the last two weeks has erased most of the bullish bets.

A call option gives the buyer the right to purchase BTC at a fixed price at 8:00 am UTC on February 4. However, if the market trades below that price, there is no value in holding that derivative contract, so its value is reduced to zero.

Thus, if Bitcoin sustains below $37,000 at 8:00 a.m. UTC on Feb 4, only $34 million of those call options will be available at expiration.

The bears will struggle to keep Bitcoin below $37,000

Here are the three most likely scenarios for Friday’s options expiration. The imbalance favoring each side represents the theoretical gain. That is, depending on the expiration price, the active number of purchase (call) and sale (put) contracts varies:

Between $35,000 and $37,000: 950 call options versus 4,210 put options. The net result is USD 120 million in favor of the sale instruments (down).

950 call options versus 4,210 put options. The net result is USD 120 million in favor of the sale instruments (down). Between $37,000 and $38,000: 1,650 call options versus 3,300 put options. The net result favors bearish instruments by $60 million.

1,650 call options versus 3,300 put options. The net result favors bearish instruments by $60 million. Between $38,000 and $39,000: 4,230 call options vs. 1,710 put options. The net result is balanced between call and put options.

This gross estimate considers call options used on bull bets and put options exclusively on neutral or bear trades. However, this oversimplification does not take into account more complex investment strategies.

The bulls need $38,000 to balance things out

A small 3% price rally from the current level of $36,900 is enough for Bitcoin bulls to avoid a $120 million loss at the Feb 4 options expiry. However, the same reasoning applies for Bitcoin bears, as holding BTC below $37,000 can easily lock them into a $120 million profit.

Considering the short-term negative sentiment caused by the tightening of macroeconomic conditions, Bitcoin bulls should save their energy for a sustainable recovery to $40,000 and above, instead of wasting their efforts right now. Therefore, the data from the options markets slightly favors put options.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. All investment and operation involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.