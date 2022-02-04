Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Amazon Stock Gains 15%

The price of bitcoin (BTC) recovered much of its recent losses on Feb. 4, but concerns remain about the possibility of it falling back to $30,000.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

The $38,600 mark remains the focal point

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC/USD pair hit $38,000 again on Friday, up more than 2% in 24 hours.

The pair staged a strong rally overnight after suffering at the hands of US equity sellers for two days in a row.

A similar swing in tech stocks occurred late on Thursday; Amazon gained 15%, paving the way for bitcoin to rise at the same time, though BTC proponents criticized excessive volatility in some stocks.

For its part, the bounce could help prevent a deeper pullback for bitcoin price, this, however, favored by Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe as a “likely” move.

“In general, the most likely case is another sweep of the lows for bitcoin in the zone around $30,000-33,000 and after that we create a bullish divergence and the fun continues”, argument late Thursday.

For a paradigm shift to occur, reiterated that the zone around $38,600 is yet to be broken and held.

“BTC continues to form an indecision candle just below key resistance at ~$38,650”, He said fellow analyst Rekt Capital as part of his latest tweet on the same level.

“That said, at the moment BTC is able to hold the top of last week’s candle as support. Technically BTC remains within the $28,000-38,000 range until further notice.”

Pentoshi took on longer timeframes, punctuating months of cautious forecasts on BTC with new hope for a resurgence.

Ace $BTC enters the green zone. My Bera watch ends, and bulla watch begins Crazy how that works. Months of macro based bear posting after a deviation. Soon most will think it’s over, when it really just begins Billionaires, nations, institutions compete for scarcity (X) pic.twitter.com/0vcuRAahw6 — Pentoshi DM’S ARE SCAMS (@Pentosh1) February 3, 2022

As BTC enters the green zone, my Bera clock ends, and the Bulla clock begins. It’s crazy how that works. Macro-based bear release months after a deviation. Soon most will think it’s over, when in fact it’s just begun. Billionaires, nations, institutions compete for scarcity. (X)

As Cointelegraph reported, On-chain indicators continue to call for such a resurgence ahead of time this week, breaking two months down.

Ethereum hits a two-week high above $2,800

As for altcoins, Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL) led the day, both posting 24-hour gains above 5%.

The ETH/USD pair outperformed the BTC/USD pair to pass $2,800since the trader and creator of the Bollinger bands, John Bollinger, suggested that current levels were a satisfactory buying zone for their ETH allocation.

This seems like a good add-to spot for my $ethusd position. — John Bollinger (@bbands) February 3, 2022

This seems like a good addition point for my ETH position.

“Ethereum is acting even stronger than Bitcoin”, added Van de Poppeas the largest altcoin by market cap hit its highest levels since Jan. 21.

ETH/USD 1-day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Keep reading: