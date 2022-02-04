Bitcoin returns to the $40,000 level, liquidating over $50 million short trades in hours

Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the $40,000 level for the first time two weeks on Feb. 4, as Wall Street volatility turned out to be a boon for BTC bulls.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Settlement setup for short BTC contracts

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair suddenly jumped past $40,000 on Friday, just two hours after the Wall Street open produced quick gains.

At the time of writing this article, the pair rose $3,000 in two hours, an unexpectedly strong performance, which naturally caused significant pain for short sellers.

According to on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass, BTC settlements were $50 million over the most recent four-hour period, with cross-crypto settlements exceeding $100 million.

BTC liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass

Analysts, eyeing the $39,600 area to be tested and sustained, were similarly bullish, unsurprisingly.

“Well, I think people are starting to feel FOMO,” commented Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

The Wall Street session had opened with fresh gains for the big engine Amazon, helping to fuel the rally in cryptocurrencies despite the fact that the company’s underlying data contrasted with the performance of its shares.

Amid a confusing short-term environment, many took the opportunity to reiterate higher price targets on the time frame.

#BTC key-level

Shakeout below $38.5k scenario almost perfect HTF:

Remember #midterm target ~$48k Daily 360MA. LTF:

After LTF projection completed perfectly, breakout pump. Reclaimed rising wedge, currently trading at resistance. Throwback S/R flip or breakout next. pic.twitter.com/iqeo6DofUW — AN₿ESSA (@Anbessa100) February 4, 2022

“I doubt there will be spot inventory left to sell at $40,000. What was going to be sold was already sold in a 2-month downtrend capped by a macro panic,” continuous the popular Twitter account Light on the sustainability of movements.

“Doubtful buyers in the $30,000 area also bought to sell here. Similar in many ways to the $6,000 level in 2019.”

The BTC/USD pair hit $40,450 on Bitstamp before a consolidation phase began, with volatility still very much in evidence.

Ethereum Adds Almost 30% Against January Lows

Altcoins followed suit, with Ether (ETH) rising more than 10% on the day to circle the $3,000 mark.

The ETH/USD pair last traded at its significant psychological level on Jan. 21, along with Bitcoin, and was closer to $2,000 just over ten days ago.

ETH/USD 1-day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Other top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap saw gains, with Solana (SOL) the top performer approaching 13% daily gains.

