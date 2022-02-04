Bombshell! In France they assure that this PSG player could retire from football against his will

Ramos left Real Madrid after more than a decade, as a free agent



February 04, 2022 2:46 p.m.

He arrived as a prominent and experienced signing, but has not been able to have continuity due to problems in the knee first and, later, in the soleus. Now, a third mishap will surely leave him out of action for the commitment in the Parc des Princes on February 15 against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos is experiencing the worst moment of his career. He hardly played with Real Madrid in 2021 and with PSG the negative dynamics have increased. According to information from Le Parisien, a newspaper very close to the Parisian club, the team is already considering the possible premature withdrawal of the camero due to all these unforeseen events.

This information comes out after learning of a new injury to the Spaniard, who will miss the first leg of the Champions League, but could be on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabéu against the club he loves, as long as the injuries respect him.

“You have to consider the aging of the muscle”

The former doctor of the French team, Jean-Marcel Ferret, has many doubts about the immediate future of Sergio Ramos: “They are very annoying injuries because you can never really predict their evolution. This is related to the configuration of the soleus. Without entering In the anatomical details, it must be considered that the aging of the muscle and the blows received by Ramos during his career after 19 seasons at the highest level have weakened his twins”, he comments in Le Parisien.

According to the publication, within PSG the professionalism and dedication of the camero have been well seen, but recent events (opening of his gym in Madrid and trips to the capital) are not valued so positively.