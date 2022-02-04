Brent crude reaches its highest price since October 2014

Brent crude per barrel reached its highest price since October 2014 on Friday.

At one point, benchmark oil reached $93 a barrel, amid fluctuations in its value. Hours before, the reference oil price reached 92 dollars.

Currently, Brent oil futures contracts with supply in April are trading at $92.76 per barrel, which represents an increase of 1.93%, according to data from the Bloomberg agency.

Meanwhile, the price of futures for WTI oil with supply in March is around 92 dollars per unit, which is equivalent to a rise of 1.83%.

The current rise occurs in a context of tight supply accompanied by a rebound in global demand.

At the same time, fuel prices are experiencing a rise in the midst of tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europethe latter provoked by hints aired by the West about a supposed Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Will it exceed $100?

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the barrel of Brent could exceed 100 dollars per barrel in the second half of 2022. Specialists explain this trend by the low levels of reservesthe scarce spare production capacity, as well as the few investments in the sector.

Meanwhile, Bank of America forecasts that a barrel of Brent crude oil could reach up to the 120 dollars at the end of June of 2022. As a cause of the rise, the company’s experts point to both the growing demand for gasoline, and limited processing capacities.

Citi bank predictions also point to the possibility of Brent reaching $100 a barrel. However, they stress that it would be a temporary increase and that in the future the prices they would decrease due to the too rapid increase in supply on the market, details RBC.

Citi analysts expect a deficit in the oil market to alternate with a surplus. This, according to them, would help bring the price of Brent down to 65 dollars per barrel on average for the fourth quarter of this year.