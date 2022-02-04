Camilo Blanes leaves the hospital with an unrecognizable physique

Camilo Blanes very deteriorated when leaving the hospital very underweight (@getty images @revistasemana)

Camilo Blanes no longer fears for his life and, finally, he has been able to leave the hospital where he has been admitted for the last two months after suffering a collapse that led him to enter the ICU due to its severity.

Camilín, as his family affectionately call him, He is out of danger and has been able to leave the Puerta del Hierro University Hospital, located in Majadahonda, on his own feet, yes, with a still very convalescent physique that generates impact.

Camilo Sesto’s son does not get over his death and, on his birthday, he had a bicycle accident that left him lying on the ground while a torrent of cold water fell on his body due to the storm.

This caused serious respiratory problems, pneumonia and multiple organ failure, which is why they struggled to keep him alive in the intensive care unit. Other versions speak of his excesses as the cause of said fall, but the official version of the family is a bicycle fall and her mother, Lourdes Ornelas, has never hidden her son’s problems with the “bad life” .

A few weeks ago she was in charge of telling the press that her son continued to require artificial respiration with the help of medical machinery but that it was hopeful to see that he began to speak and that he recognized her.

A few days later, he also explained that Camilo could eat by himself holding the cutlery and that soon they would move him to the floor. On January 26, the day came to discharge Camilo Sesto’s son and now the first photographs of Camilín on the street have come to light, exclusively in the magazine ‘Semana’.

The young man leaves the hospital after more than 50 days in hospital and has done so with a black cap that he always wears, sunglasses, a scarf around his neck and an open red checkered shirt over a white T-shirt.

Perhaps both complements were intended to serve as ‘camouflage’ before the reporters but they have ended up recognizing him and have taken this series of photographs of him that the weekly newspaper collects. The truth is that his physical appearance makes clear the consequences of the battle for survival that the young man has experienced these two months.

Visibly consumed, very thin and looking tired, Camilo resumes his rebirth and has a long way to go before he gains strength, regains a healthier weight and above all to fight his demons, addiction to substances and alcohol, that have marked his life for the worse in recent years.

To overcome once and for all these addictions that chain him to a precarious life that seriously harms his health and worries the people who love him, Camilo Blanes has the unconditional support of his two great pillars, his mother Lourdes and his girlfriend María who hasn’t left him alone for a minute since they started their relationship.

The road ahead of Blanes is not at all easy but, perhaps, after this scare that almost ended his life, he has understood that he has to put the brakes on the excesses and go to a specialized center as well as start psychological therapy if the reason for this personal decline is the great pain caused by the death of his father, Camilo.