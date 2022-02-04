Caribbean Series Live: Colombia vs. Dominican Republic live: Caribbean Series Final 2022; Caimanes de Barranquilla and Gigantes del Cibao, for the championship

Follow the blackboard at the moment between Colombians and Dominicans, with a taste of revenge

8th Low | Ureña grounded out to shortstop and Colombia moved within five outs of the championship. New pitcher is coming for the Caimanes de Barranquilla.

8th High | Harold Ramírez repeats the same route as Arroyo and Colombia leaves in a row. Dominican, now or never in this eighth roll.

8th High | Carlos Arroyo also finds the ball but goes to Canó’s location and is the second out for Colombia.

8th High | Cheng defends himself as much as possible but ends up with a fly ball that Marcell Ozuna catches and gets the first out of this eighth inning.

7th Low | Colombia gets the third out and gets closer to making history and lifting its first title in history.

7th Low | William Lizandro Rosario Ortiz enters the game as a pinch hitter in place of Juan Francisco and is placed at first after a groundout to third but Colombia manages to get Urrutia out at second.

7th Low | Moisés Sierra is the one who can’t find the ball tonight and is the first strikeout by Sierra in this Grand Final. Urrutia remains in the initial.

7th Low | Dominican Juan Diaz is the new pitcher for Colombia but is greeted with a single by Henry Urrutia, who is 3-for-3 in this game.

7th High | Valdes now shines with a catch and takes the throw to second base to have the double play and end Colombia’s turn at bat.

7th High | Raúl Valdés remains on the hill and opens the seventh with a chocolate for Herrera. Veteran Sandy León was on the ropes but he is smart and walks to first base.

6th Low | The new pitcher gets back on track and quickly gets the third out to prevent the Dominican from getting any closer. After six completions, Colombia wins it 3-1.

6th Low | Moreno is the one who receives the relief but Canó immediately connects him and the veteran brings the Dominican’s first run to the plate in the game.

6th Low | Hanser Alberto hits a line drive that misses the shortstop and Colombia stops the game to make a change on the mound. Alcalá leaves after a great job and leaves the game winning.

6th Low | Ureña receives the base on balls from Alcalá to be placed at first and then jumps to second with a step and runs after the fly to central José Siri.

6th High | Reynaldo Rodríguez goes with a roll to the box via 1-3- Andrés Angulo leaves with a line that the pitcher takes in the air with great reflexes and Mauricio Ramos with a grounder to first. Colombia parades and they leave in order.

5th Low | The third out falls with a fly ball to the central player and the Dominican lives what happened to Mexico yesterday, they can’t find a way to hurt the visiting starter.

5th Low | Juan Francisco also strikes out and has not been able to decipher Alcalá’s shipments in this game that is already in its second half.

5th Low | Moisés Sierra takes the bait and Alcalá delivers a new strikeout to regain confidence after Urrutia’s hit.

5th Low | Henry Urrutia hits a deep shot to right field that escapes the ranger and the Cuban launches himself to second base.

5th High | Raúl Valdés continues to show that the second episode was a bad moment and retires the three Colombian batters in a row in this fifth roll.

4th Low | Marcell Ozuna also hits a weak ground ball and goes to first. Four completes and Colombia remains up 3-0.

4th Low | Robinson Canó grounded out to the second baseman’s location and is a very valuable double play for the Caymans.

4th Low | Hanser Alberto with a good touch of the ball to be placed in the initial. It is just the third hit for the Dominican Republic and two of them have been by touch of the ball.

4th High | Elevated to the Buelvas box and the third out falls, the Dominican comes to bat to try to at least get closer on the board for the middle of the game.

4th High | Sandy León takes the first base on balls by the veteran Valdés and is already placed at first after a long at-bat.

4th High | Dilson Herrera is struck out by Valdés who seems to regain control of the game.

4th High | Mauricio Ramos lifts the ball to the outfield but is dominated for the first out of this fourth roll.

3rd Low | Carlos Paulino strikes out, Richard Ureña goes the same way and José Siri also takes the chocolate. Alcalá shines in this third inning and Colombia remains up 3-0.

3rd High | Good double play from the Dominican and gets the first two outs in this third inning. Andrés Ángulo strikes out and the Caimanes offense goes quickly, failing to increase the damage.

2nd Low | Moisés Sierra, who did a lot of damage to Mexico, gets the first strikeout of the night from Elkin Alcalá. Juan Francisco has a very long turn but finally strikes out.

2nd Low | Marcell Ozuna leaves quickly but Henry Urrutia does generate damage with an itchy line of hit and is placed in the initial.

2nd High | Valdés finally gets the second and third out but the damage is already done and Colombia takes advantage of three runs very early.

2nd High | Brayan Buelvas hits and this is already a rally by Colombia, Valdés can’t find a way to get these Caymans out who have men on first and second and only one out.

2nd High | Line that goes to the bottom of the park by Herrera and Colombia already puts the second race of the game on the board. Impeccable entrance for the Caymans.

2nd High | Mauricio Ramos hits deep to the right that escapes the outfielder and stamps the first run for Colombia, important to hit first in this Grand Final.

2nd High | Andrés Ángulo with a fly to the left that Ozuna dominates but Rodríguez is already placed in the antechamber.

2nd High | Quick extra-base hit by Reynaldo Rodríguez and Colombia already has a man in scoring position and with no outs on the board, a great opportunity to go ahead.

1st Low | Alcalá solves the problem: José Siri is taken out in the attempted robbery, Hansel Alberto and Robinson Canó go first. A complete and zero is kept on the board.

1st Low | José Siri surprises everyone with two strikes and performs a bunt gem for the first hit of the game.

1st High | Only nine pitches were enough for Raúl Valdés to retire the top three in the Colombian batting order in a row. The locals come looking to take an early advantage.

1st High | Everything is ready at the Quisquella Juan Marichal and we review the lineup of both ninths to seek to win the championship of this 2022 Caribbean Series.

The Caribbean Series 2022 It will have an unprecedented ending. For the first time in history, a Colombian ninth is in the fight for the title, after the Alligators from Barranquilla crushed the Navigators of the Magellan of Venezuela in semifinals.

His rival, the locals. The Giants of Cibao of the Dominican Republic dominated Mexico’s Charros de Jalisco to seek the 22nd title for the country since 1970.

The only defeat of the Dominican team in this Caribbean Series came against Colombia, on the penultimate day of the first round, securing the ticket to Caimanes for the semifinals. A close 2-1 win

When is the final of the Caribbean Series? | Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Where is? | At the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

At what time is it? | 7:00 PM Dominican Republic time, 6:00 PM Eastern and Colombian time, 5:00 Central, 3:00 Pacific.

What TV channel shows the Caribbean Series?

United States | ESPN Sports

Mexico | Sky Sports

Venezuela | IVC

Dominican Republic | Digital 15

Colombia | Clear Sports 2