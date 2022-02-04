In the second semi-final of the Africa Cup, the Egyptian National Team, led by Carlos Queirozjust beat Cameroon, the local team.

In regular time, the match ended 0-0 and the game had to go into overtime.

The good definition of the Egyptians on penalties allowed Mohamed Salah’s team, Luis Díaz’s Liverpool player, to advance to the final.

At the end of 90 minutes, the former coach of Colombia He stole all eyes after being expelled after getting excessively furious with the refereeing body of the match.

The record of the moment, in which it is seen how Queiroz is contained by his assistants, is already going around the world.

The Portuguese would miss the final if his team manages to qualify.

