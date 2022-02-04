Cases of Gonorrhea and Syphilis Increase in NY, African Americans and Latinas Have the Highest Rate of Infection – NBC New York (47)

The Department of Health issued a recent health alert noting a 23% increase in gonorrhea cases and a 17% increase in primary and secondary syphilis (P&S) cases (the stages in which syphilis is most infectious ) reported among women from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2021, with the majority of cases among African American or Latina women.

The data indicates that testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in New York City declined sharply during the first half of 2020, making comparisons between 2020 and 2021 difficult.

“We are deeply concerned about the rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among New York women, and we know that many New Yorkers have deferred routine sexual health services, such as STI testing, during the pandemic,” the commissioner said. of health, Dr. Dave A. Chokshi.

“Sexual health care is essential for a healthy life. If you are sexually active, now is the time to go back for routine STI testing so you can seek treatment as soon as possible if you are positive.”

Cases among African American or Latina patients accounted for the majority of gonorrhea cases (58% of female cases with known race/ethnicity) and female P&S syphilis cases (75%) in the first half of 2021.

Racial disparities in STI rates can be attributed to long-term structural racism, not biological or personal traits, the Health Department said in a statement.

“Structural racism prevents communities of color from accessing vital resources and opportunities and negatively affects overall health and well-being,” the statement read.

Sexually active women under the age of 25 should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia at least once a year. Women over the age of 25 should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia if they have new or multiple sexual partners, if they have a sexual partner who has an STI, or if they exchange sex for money or other resources.

In New York City, pregnant women should be tested for syphilis three times during their pregnancy: at their first prenatal encounter, between weeks 28 and 32 of pregnancy, and at delivery.

Syphilis testing is indicated for all women at increased risk of infection, including sexually active women who have changes in their sexual partners or behaviors, a sexual partner(s) diagnosed with a STIs, history of incarceration, or history of exchanging sex for money or other resources.

The health alert includes detailed recommendations for providers on STI screening, testing, treatment, and test management, including sexual history taking. It also directs providers to the CDC’s STI treatment guidelines, updated July 2021.

STIs like gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia are common and curable. However, if left untreated, they can cause long-lasting health effects, including infertility and chronic pelvic pain. Syphilis can cause vision and hearing loss, dementia, and paralysis. When a pregnant woman has syphilis, the infection can be passed to the fetus (congenital syphilis), which can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, or death after birth.

Having an STI can also make it easier to get or spread HIV. Most STIs have no signs or symptoms at first, so it’s important to get tested routinely or, if indicated, and treated right away.

Using condoms during sex can help prevent STIs. Accelerated couples therapy (EPT), whereby a patient receives an additional medication or prescription for their sexual partner(s), is also available for certain STIs, including gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The Department of Health’s Sexual Health Clinics offer low-cost walk-in sexual health services to people ages 12 and older, regardless of immigration status. Parental consent is not required.

Services include STI testing and treatment; HIV testing, treatment initiation, and prevention, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and emergency post-exposure prophylaxis (emergency PEP); hepatitis B and C tests; contraception, including emergency contraception; condoms; naloxone; and behavioral health counseling.

Select sexual health clinics are currently open and telemedicine services for STI treatment, contraception and HIV prevention are also available through the New York City sexual health clinic hotline at 347 -396-7959, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Visit nyc.gov/health/clinics to learn more about sexual health clinics, including services and locations.