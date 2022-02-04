Catherine Siachoque talks about Miguel Varoni’s weight loss – People – Culture

Colombian actress Catherine Siachoquerecognized for her role as Catalina’s mother in the series ‘Without breasts there is no paradise’, was invited to participate in the RCN morning show ‘Good day Colombia’.

There they asked him about the change in the appearance of the Argentine actor and director Miguel Varoniwho is her husband and has been seen with some kilos less months ago.

In recent days, the national media had reported that his thinness was due to a diet changehowever, with a broken voice, the actress pointed out that Varoni’s weight loss began when he got sick with covid-19, for which he was in poor health. Likewise, he affirmed that he feels very good with her current appearance and she supports him in having cosmetic touch-ups.

She assured that for her the most important thing is that he is well and feels happy. He also said that Varoni was infected with the virus when the mortality rate was high and vaccination was just beginning.

(Keep reading: Model Alejandra Isaza reveals that she could become deaf due to stress).

“It was terrible. He didn’t eat and all the hospitals were full, with the medicines at home, I injected him. […] I was able to take care of him, but he didn’t eat. So I tried to give him that food, you know, for sick people. I told him: ‘Eat, eat!’ It was terrible,” the actress recalled on the RCN program.

The actress, in the month of December of last year, made a ‘live’ on Instagram through the account @Indirapaezd, where she had commented that the actor had opted for a vegan diet, but that this was not the reason for his low weight.

“People, I clarify, are saying that Miguel is so skinny because he became a vegan. I would be a bone and what I am is envious of seeing him so thin. I think I’ve never seen someone lose weight so fast”, said Saichoque in the ‘live’.

(We recommend: Miguel Varoni went through the operating room: what was done? Was he like Maluma?).

He also added: “it got so dry when she had covid-19 and I know a friend who after the virus became inflamed. If it had hit me, I think she would have been swollen too. East he was very skinnyblessed be God.”

Varoni is currently much better and no longer has covid-19.

More news

-The tragic end of the youngest winner of the lottery in England

-Why do Ricardo Montaner’s children not have his famous surname?

-Carolina Cruz gives new details of her son’s health: she finished her therapy

-Dog was left taking care of his owner’s body after dying on a bench

Trends WEATHER