Catherine Siachoque: this is what she thinks about Lys Antoine, her controversial character in Dark Desire 2

the series of Netflix Dark Desire It was a complete success in its first season, so the directors decided to continue the story with a second part, in which they also reinforced their cast with the arrival of the famous Colombian actress. Catherine Siachoquewho plays Lys Antoine in this new season.

Dark Desire, which premiered on Wednesday, February 2 on Netflix, tells the story of a lawyer and university professor named Solar Soul (Maite Perroni), who is obsessed with Darius War (Alexander Speitzer), a 23-year-old boy after having a hot romance.

When Alma returns home with her husband and daughter, her life turns into hell as her adventure becomes her obsession.

Almost two years after the first season comes the second part with 15 episodes and with the addition of star actors such as siachoque, who could make life impossible for the protagonists.

What does Catherine Siachoque think about Lys Antoine?

In the words of the Colombian, Lys Antoine is a very sensual womanvery educated, who has given everything for an obsession.

“Lys is a very complex woman, with a number of dependencies that lead her to go down a complicated path. She is a very sensual character, a lover of art, very cultured, that she has given everything for love and for an obsession, ”the actress told the newspaper The New Herald.

In her interview, the famous said that to prepare for the character she had to read authors like Julio Cortazar and Mario Vargas Llosa.

“I had to reread Hopscotch and The Stepmother’s Praise, two books that are very directly related to the story of Dark Desire,” he revealed. “Needless to say, it was a delight to identify passages from those works with this series as I tried to understand Lys.”

siachoque assured that this season of Dark Desire “has the same level of quality as the first, both at the acting and script level.”

“For our part, we have given our best so that the success is equal to or greater than the first,” he concluded.

