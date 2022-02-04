Catherine Siachoque: this is what she thinks about Lys Antoine, her controversial character in Dark Desire 2

Admin 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 61 Views

the series of Netflix Dark Desire It was a complete success in its first season, so the directors decided to continue the story with a second part, in which they also reinforced their cast with the arrival of the famous Colombian actress. Catherine Siachoquewho plays Lys Antoine in this new season.

Dark Desire, which premiered on Wednesday, February 2 on Netflix, tells the story of a lawyer and university professor named Solar Soul (Maite Perroni), who is obsessed with Darius War (Alexander Speitzer), a 23-year-old boy after having a hot romance.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Almost two months after her death, Carmen Salinas’ daughter reveals who will inherit the actress’s studio

Written in SHOWS the 2/4/2022 4:33 p.m. Mexico City.- María Eugenia Plascencia Salinasdaughter of Carmen …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved