Channing Tatum can’t watch Marvel superhero movies

(CNN) — Channing Tatum says he is “traumatized” after his dreams of playing a Marvel superhero fell apart.

The “Magic Mike” star was going to play the X-Men character Gambit in his own film in 2016, but after production delays, the film never came to fruition.

Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, were producing the film and also wanted to direct it, but the studio balked. The two had already done the casting for the film and were close to shooting in New Orleans.

“The studio didn’t want us to direct it,” Tatum told Variety. “They wanted everyone but us, basically, because we had never directed anything.”

When Disney merged with Fox in 2019, they decided to redesign the X-Men franchise “from the ground up,” a devastated Tatum said.

“Once ‘Gambit’ was gone, I was very traumatized,” he said, adding that he can’t watch any Marvel movies now.

“I turned off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to watch any of the movies. I loved that character. It was too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so willing to play him,” he said, noting that Gambit was the “coolest.” .

“Most superheroes, their suits are utilitarian. Batman has his belt. Gambit is like, ‘No, this sh*t is just cool, bro. This walked the runway in Paris last year.’ she wears things that are so cool because she loves fashion,” Tatum said.