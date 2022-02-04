Cheslie Kryst’s mom opens up about her high-functioning depression

Several celebrities say goodbye to Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA 1:48

(CNN) — Cheslie Kryst’s mother opens up about her daughter’s death, saying “I’ve never known grief as deep as this. I’ve been forever changed.”

April Simpkins shared a statement with “Extra,” where Kryst had previously worked as an entertainment correspondent.

The 30-year-old lawyer and former Miss USA died after jumping from a building in New York, according to police.

The New York City coroner confirmed that he died by suicide.

His mother told “Extra” that “Cheslie led a public life and a private life. In his private life, he dealt with a high-functioning depression that he hid from everyone, including me, his closest confidant, until very recently. of his death”.

“Although her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laughter, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and most of all her hugs. We miss everything… we miss her all,” continues the release. “She was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss even more devastating.”

Call 1-800-273-8255 in the US to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Provides free and confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for people in suicidal or distressed crisis. You can learn more about their services here, including their guide on what to do if you spot suicidal signs on social media. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone about how you can help someone in crisis. Call 1-866-488-7386 for TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community.

For assistance outside the US, the International Association for Suicide Prevention provides a global directory of resources and international hotlines. You can also turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

See here where to look for help in Latin American countries and Spain.