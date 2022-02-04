China and Russia “coordinated positions” on Ukraine, according to Beijing

What would happen if Russia finally invades Ukraine? 3:39

(CNN) — China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Beijing on Thursday, according to a press release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China “understands and supports” Moscow’s security position regarding Russia’s relationship with the United States and NATO, according to the statement released after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart. Sergey Lavrov.

Both sides also coordinated their positions on international and regional issues of common interest, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and the situation on the Korean peninsula, he added.

Wang and Lavrov made final preparations for the upcoming meeting between the heads of state of the two countries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in person on Friday for the first time in more than two years. Putin is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

US says Russia is preparing a ‘false flag’ operation

The United States alleges that Russia has been preparing to “fabricate a pretext for an invasion” of Ukraine, this time using a “graphic” video that would represent a fake attack on Russia.

A high-ranking administration official told CNN that the United States has intelligence suggesting that the Russian government, with the help of Russian intelligence services, was planning to produce a propaganda video showing graphic scenes of a “False explosion with corpses, actors representing the mourners and images of destroyed places and military equipment,” the official said.

The United States believes that Russia has already recruited actors to participate in the faked attack and that the military equipment used in the fabricated attack video appears to be from Ukraine or from an allied nation. The official said the video could include footage from Bayraktar drones that NATO ally Turkey provided to Ukraine “as a means of implicating NATO in the attack.”

The fake attack in the video would be directed against sovereign Russian territory or against Russian-speakers, the official said, and would be “published to underscore a threat to Russia’s security and to support military operations,” the official said. “This video, if released, could give Putin the spark he needs to launch and justify military operations against Ukraine.”

This is how the US ratifies its alliance with NATO in the face of Russian aggression

“It shows the level of cynicism, frankly, that is on the other side of this conflict,” Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer told MSNBC on Thursday. “We’re definitely not saying this is what they’re going to do. We’re saying this is an option that’s being considered and they’ve used this type of pretext in the past to justify military action.”

The US disclosure of the alleged plot is the latest in a series of disclosures designed to mitigate the impact of any pretext Russia may use to invade Ukraine. Russia continued to build up military forces and equipment along Ukraine’s borders, despite diplomatic efforts by the United States and its allies to de-escalate the situation.

Disbelief and lack of preparation: CNN visits the Ukrainian front

Finer said the United States is making the indictment public to “make it that much more difficult for [Rusia] after the fact to say that they had to do what they decided to do.

Last month, CNN first reported that the US had information indicating that Russia had groomed a group of operatives to conduct a “false flag” operation (a set-up) in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a pretext for an invasion.

The senior administration official also said Thursday that if Russia decides to change the way it views breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, for example, if it decides to view them as independent rather than part of Ukraine following a legal change by Russia’s parliament now under consideration, then Moscow “could claim that the drive for independence led Ukraine to ‘attack'” pro-Russian forces in the east.

“In order to build the case for independence, Russian politicians are promoting this legislation on the false basis that Ukraine is preparing to forcibly retake this territory and that Kyiv has systematically denied local residents their basic rights,” he said. official. “In line with its previous interventions, Russia would describe its actions as a defense of ethnic Russians and in response to a request for assistance from a sovereign government.”