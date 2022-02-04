Chinese horoscope: what are the 4 most powerful signs of all

The most powerful signs of the Chinese horoscope They belong to animals whose strength lies in their ability to survive in their environment and, according to Eastern traditions, have been revered by humans for millennia.

The Chinese zodiac is made up of 12 animal signs that complete 12-year cycles. It is believed that humans born in the years of the corresponding “beast”, inherit its gifts, destiny and weaknesses.

But whoever recognizes their weaknesses and turns them into strengths can prosper more, and precisely the Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon and Horse are the most daring in this art. For this reason they are considered the most powerful signs of the Chinese zodiac, according to the YourChineseAstrology.com site. Find out why they are so strong.

Tiger (2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926)

In Chinese culture, the Tiger is considered the king of all animals, which is why it represented the most powerful officials and rulers of the Chinese dynasties. Their personality looks authoritative, they are natural leaders, capable of any job and are not afraid of hard work. According to ChineseZodiac.com, Tiger is a brave, impulsive and ambitious sign, qualities that he uses to overcome any challenge.

Rabbit (2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927)

Although the rabbit is an animal that looks docile, discreet and domesticable, it hides strengths in its spirit that make it dominant and powerful. They are hard-working, uncompromising people with domineering leadership. They thrive in society, which is why they tend to be popular. In addition, they have the wisdom to mediate conflicts and are empathic.

Dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928)

The Dragon is the most representative beast of Chinese culture. It is a symbol of power and leadership, which is why those born in the years it governs are endowed with great abilities to lead groups, are passionate about achieving their goals and are very tenacious.

Dragon people are affectionate and charismatic, but with an energy that seems endless. This allows them to do what it takes to stay on top.

Horse (2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930)

The Horse anticipates things, is farsighted and meticulous. They don’t step forward until they know what’s in front of him, but his main ability is to achieve what others consider impossible. They are people who rise easily from adversity and exceed their own expectations. In addition, they stand out for being self-sufficient, savers, ingenious and very seductive.

