Chivas vs. Juárez day, date and time in which the game of Day 4 of the Closing 2022 I Liga MX will be played

The Mx League plans that the match between Bravos and Chivas will be played on February 9

The duel between FC Juárez and Chivas corresponding to matchday 4 of Clausura 2022 It will tentatively be played on February 9all this to try to take advantage of the fact that there will be no break in the League this month.

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that the League will try to ensure that the match between Guadalajara and Bravos be played during the next week because the League requires that the matches not be postponed too much because the regular phase needs to conclude as soon as possible.

It is expected that in the next few hours,The League announces the final date on which the commitment is carried out, because both institutions will have to do their respective logistical questions and modify their work schedules, mainly the rojiblancos who will have to travel to the country’s border.

If it is confirmed that the commitment is disputed on next WednesdayGuadalajara will have to return quickly to get ready for the duel on Saturday, February 12 against Tigres at the Akron Stadium.

Why was the match between FC Juárez and Chivas postponed?

Due to the cold fronts that are hitting Mexico, the League determined to modify the initial date of the commitment between Bravos and Guadalajara, because they have fallen some snowfalls in Chihuahuan territory and the duel was expected to start at 4 degrees Celsius and end at 2.