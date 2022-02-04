Chocolates: medicine for the soul and body

An ancient legend tells that cocoa was a gift from the gods to humanity. In the Mayan culture it was Kukulcán and in the Toltec Quetzalcóatl. Since then, pre-Hispanic cultures knew of its benefits.

According to María del Carmen Iñárritu, professor at the Department of Public Health of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, bitter or semi-bitter chocolates, which contain a greater amount of cocoa (70 to 80 percent), offer greater health benefits. both physical and emotional.

The word chocolate comes from the Nahuatl xocoatlterm formed by xocobitter, and alt, water, that is, “bitter water”. Because it is a bitter drink, it was sometimes sweetened with honey.

physical benefits

Cocoa contains phytochemicals, antioxidant substances that the plant produces for its protection, and that in humans have an anti-inflammatory effect.

It also has nitric oxide, which improves blood flow in the veins, and consequently there is less reproduction of blood clots that could cause embolisms. In this way, it helps cardiovascular health and improves blood pressure.

With better blood flow there is a good cognitive function of memory, in addition, there is neurogenesis (the process in which new neurons are generated) and it helps to reduce neurodegeneration (loss of neurons). In fact, it improves memory and cognition, especially in older adults.

For their part, antioxidants protect cell membranes and help reduce cell damage. It also contains fiber and substances that improve the intestinal flora and at the same time help strengthen the immune system.

Mood

Pre-Hispanic cultures used cocoa as currency, and it was very important in some rituals; as food, it was intended only for the upper classes. It was also eaten by people who were sad, because it was considered a mood-enhancing food, and people were in a better mood.

The reason is that chocolate contains sensory substances, that is, that texture of flavor that melts in the mouth and that gives us a sense of reward and feel good. It also contains caffeine, which helps improve mood and reduce fatigue. For its part, theobromine works as an antidepressant.

Another substance contained in chocolate is salsolinol, a dopamine derivative that functions as a neurotransmitter and plays an important role in the brain’s reward system. “That’s why when we eat chocolate we feel more cheerful.”

However, common chocolates only have between 20 and 25 percent cocoa so their benefits are less, although the amount of calories they contain from sugar and milk are much higher. In the case of white chocolate, it contains mainly cocoa butter and does not have the aforementioned benefits.

Finally, the researcher recommends consuming a 10-gram bar of dark or semi-sweet chocolate every day, but containing at least 70 to 80 percent cocoa. However, “if we consume it in excess, we will gain weight.”

