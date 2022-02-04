Club América players ruled out for the match against Atlético San Luis

The Eagles of America they will dispute the Matchday 4 of Closing Tournament 2022 receiving on the pitch Aztec stadium to the Athletic San Luis with the firm intention of achieving the first victory of the campaign, which would allow them to leave the bottom of the General Table because they only have one point. The team of Santiago Solari may integrate the summoned elements with the Mexican team, Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martin to be used this Saturday, however, the capital team will also present absences.

Dismissed cream-blue elements

For the next showdown MX Leaguethe America club will have four items discarded due to problems that are mostly caused by injury, such as cases of Peter Aquinaswho was injured during his concentration with the Peru National Team but he is already recovering from the operation, a similar case with what happened with Jorge Sanchez with the knee fracture that occurred in the first duel of Mexico visiting Jamaica, another injured footballer is emilio larawhich suffered the ravages of the friendly match against Blue Cross and your recovery will be between six to eight weeks. Therefore it would be Miguel Layun the one to take responsibility for the right lane.

Hector Vivas, Getty Images

Indicate that the juvenile was projected to occupy the place of Jorge Sanchez on the right side, but he suffers from a fracture in the fifth metatarsal, which he presents Peter Aquinas, so the recovery time is similar for both cases, which gives them an estimate to return to the courts at the end of March. point out that Santiago Solari You will not be able to count on the services of Federico Vinaswho was sent off in the game against the Atlas Red and Black after kicking the rival, for which the whistling Marco Antonio Ortiz, chose to show him the red card, although it was speculated that the Eagles would make an appeal to the Disciplinary Commission, the truth is that it was not so, therefore, no He can make contributions on offense.

Movements that Santiago Solari would carry out

On the other hand, the technical director Santiago Solari plans changes and would resort to the skills of Jonathan Dos Santos or Santiago Naveda to occupy the space of Pedro Aquino, in addition to the possible debut of Jorge Mere, like Juan Otero It is also viable to start the game since it has rhythm after playing the past dates with Saints.