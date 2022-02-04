Cobra Kai: the scenes of the series that Tanner Buchanan hates the most | Robby | Netflix series | FAME

The All Valley Tournament was the main event of the fourth season of “cobra kai”, as he faced the dojos of the Miyagi-Do city, Eagle Fang and Cobra Kai. Delivery showed us the most possible matchups, but it was the one with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) that was the most exciting; above all, because the actors dared to perform all the stunts that karate demands. Although, for the son of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in fiction, recording some scenes were not to his liking.

Already in the previous deliveries, Tanner Buchanan had become one of the faces of the new generation of “cobra kai”. The 23-year-old actor plays Robby Keene, a young man who gets into more than one problem and who, after going through the teachings of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), ends up becoming a Cobra Kai along with John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). But why does Buchanan hate some of the scenes he shot in the Netflix series?

THE SCENES THAT TANNER BUCHANAN HATES MOST FROM “COBRA KAI”

Tanner Buchanan has played Robby Keene in a total of 40 episodes throughout the four seasons of “Cobra Kai”. And although the actor revealed that he has done all the scenes without the need for a double, some have come to hate them. Above all, the falls your character has in fights which he performs throughout the plot.

In a special Netflix video, in which he talks about what it was like to record “cobra Kai”, the actor points out: “I would say Billy. He commits to everything, he doesn’t like doubles, he wants to do even falls. I don’t want to do the falls”while making a clear gesture of discomfort.

Buchanan shared that of all the risky scenes they have to do in the series, they are the falls that Robby Keene suffers, the ones he has never liked to do with his own body. Something contradictory, taking into account that his co-stars point to him as the best athlete in the group.

In fact, Xolo Maridueña himself recognized that Buchanan is the best in the cast to do his own action scenes: “Hands down, I think Tanner makes the best moves. I’m not looking to flatter him, I really think that’s the way it is.”Said the actor who gives life to Miguel Díaz in “Cobra Kai”.

THE ROBBY AND HAWK FIGHT AND WHO WON THE TOURNAMENT

In the last episode of the fourth season of “Cobra Kai”, Robby and Hawk face off in a heart-stopping finale. After a draw, their fight ends in sudden death, and although they both know both styles of karate, Eli Moskowitz becomes the winner thanks to Daniel allowing him to use what he learned from Johnny. Also, Robby is a little distracting by not wanting to be a bad example for Kenny.

After Hawk’s victory, LaRusso accepts that he needs Lawrence’s help to win and finally a true alliance is forged between the former rivals, so both guide Sam in his fight against Tory, but it is not enough to win the championship.

Due to skill points, Cobra Kai becomes the winning dojo, but as Tory confirmed, they cheated, as Terry paid one of the judges to favor his dojo.

