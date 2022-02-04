Coinbase crash is an opportunity for crypto bulls

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:) shares have been trending down much longer than the NASDAQ index as a whole. Since peaking in November of last year, the stock has lost 47% of its market value.

But following this sharp correction, Coinbase’s valuation has become more reasonable, offering investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States and the first major cryptocurrency-focused company to go public.

In line with the broader market rally, San Francisco-based Coinbase has gained more than 8% over the past five days, having posted its lowest level since its April IPO. The shares closed Thursday at $180.96.

Coinbase Global Weekly Chart

Despite recent cryptocurrency market volatility, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) has told clients to buy shares of Coinbase to gain exposure to a publicly traded cryptocurrency barometer. In a note, the investment bank said:

All about cryptocurrencies

In a note last week, Piper Sandler called Coinbase one of the best ideas, saying she believes there is an attractive entry point into the growing cryptocurrency and digital asset space. Widespread acceptance of digital assets is proceeding apace, and Coinbase is likely to be the “on-ramp” for all things crypto, according to her note.

This is also reflected in an Investing.com survey of analysts in which most forecasters recommend buying the stock. Its consensus target price implies a 98% upside potential over the next 12 months.

Coinbase Global Consensus Estimates

Source: Investing.com

However, with this bullish outlook, we must note that Coinbase stock is not suitable for investors with a short-term horizon due to the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.

Crypto assets continue to tumble, and Coinbase is set to take the hit to its trading volumes. The , the top cryptocurrency, fell as low as $33,000 in January, from its all-time high of $69,000 less than three months ago. Other digital assets have also suffered, with the number 2 token, the , down roughly 30% since the end of December.

To deal with the uncertainties associated with the cryptocurrency market, Coinbase has created a $4 billion cash reserve. The company tests its balance sheet to ensure it has adequate funds on hand to prepare for a stricter regulatory regime, possible cyberattacks, or a potential decline in operations.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:) said in a recent note that the company would play a crucial role in the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem:

“Long term, whether we are living through the winter or the summer of crypto, we are all for the trend of crypto acceptance and the disruptive nature of digital assets. For us, Coinbase is an enabler of crypto innovation and will play a great role in the development of digital assets.”

conclusion

Coinbase has strong appeal for investors who want to expose their portfolios to cryptocurrencies. In our opinion, the current weakness in Coinbase shares offers a good entry point for such investors.