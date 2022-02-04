Cold also in the stands! The League announced the capacity of the Benito Juárez Olympic for Chivas vs. Juarez FC

The rojiblanco team will fly this Friday to the border to face matchday 4 of Clausura 2022.

Few hours left for the MX League return to action with day 4 of the Closure 2022 which will take place this weekend. Chivas de Guadalajara will face Juárez FC in a Olympian Benito Juarez which will have little public assistance after the capacity allowed in each of the venues for this date has been confirmed.

The Olympic will only have a 30% capacity in a measure that has been implemented for weeks with the intention of reducing the possibility of contagion outbreaks among attendees. Next to the University Stadium, which will receive UANL Tigers vs. Mazatlanthese will be the two stadiums that will have the least attendance on this matchday 4.

The Azteca Stadium, on the other hand, which will be the scene of the America vs. Athletic San Luis, will be the only venue that will be allowed 100% of its capacity. In the other stadiums, the permitted capacity ranges between 50 and 70% of its totality.

For Chivas this will be a special date where they will have to face the cold that awaits them at Benito Juárez. This Thursday the stadium woke up completely covered in snow due to the icy weather that is being experienced in the town. For Saturday’s game a temperature is expected to be around 4 degrees.

Chivas vs. Juárez FC: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The match between the rojiblancos against those led by Ricardo Ferretti is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium starting at 9:00 p.m. (local time).

Chivas vs. Juárez FC, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

+ Follow LIVE and DIRECT Chivas vs. Juárez FC with TV Azteca signal