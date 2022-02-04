Colombia National Team: harsh criticism from Argentine journalists – International Soccer – Sports

Colombia lost 1-0 with Argentina, the classification to Qatar World Cup It is very far away, very far away, because it depends not only on what those led by Reinaldo Rueda do, but on the other results.

The bad moment of the Colombians has been daily bread, gossip in the country and outside of it.

In Argentina, for example, several well-known journalists spoke of Colombia, of how badly they have seen it in this tie.

One of them was Martin Liberman: “How sad to see Colombia play so badly with the players they have. If it hadn’t been for Vargas, Argentina would have thrashed him,” he specified on his social networks.

Liberman has been a constant critic, not only of the National Team, but of some Colombian clubs.

Diego Latorre was a great soccer player, he stood out in Boca Juniors and in the Argentina national team. Today, he is one of the prominent commentators and he also pointed to Colombia.

“What a cautious attitude from Colombia. Inexplicable. Colombia again showed a lot of impotence to attack. When discouragement sets in, the coach has to collaborate with his messages and responses. It is not the case of Rueda”, he wrote.

Pablo Carroza has always been critical. The confrontations with the Colombian players, their acid criticism towards them have been common.

And the difficult moment of the Colombian National Team was an opportunity to continue in the same.

“Colombia has one of the best squads in Conmebol, but it has been 7 games since they scored a goal, and they were almost out of the World Cup. It is historically a cold, bitter team, without blood, that does not put when it is necessary to put. More than coffee, they are frappuccinos,” he wrote.

