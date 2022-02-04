Colombia National Team: this is how the accounts were to qualify for the World Cup – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombia selection In Argentina, she lost practically all the options to stay alive in her intention to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The two defeats on this double date of the tie leave her depending on other results and a miracle to qualify.

The combination of the results of the other South American teams make the panorama change minute by minute. The 1-0 defeat in Córdoba leaves Reinaldo Rueda’s team in a very bad position.

No result favored Colombia on Tuesday

Matchday 16 of the tie began this Tuesday in La Paz, where bolivia received to Chili. The away victory of the team led by Martín Lasarte (2-3) puts the Chileans in the fight for the playoffs and closes, in practice, the door to the Bolivians’ options.

Chile was left with 19 points and a goal difference of -1. However, Uruguay’s 4-1 victory against Venezuela in Montevideo leaves the Celestes in the direct qualifying zone, with 22 points and a goal difference of -3. Peru remained in the playoff position after drawing 1-1 against Ecuador, in Lima.

The results left Colombia in seventh place, with 17 units and a goal difference of -3. With seven games without winning or scoring goals, the outlook for the team led by Reinaldo Rueda is very serious.

The options of the Rueda team to classify

With this scenario, Colombia still has a small window to fight for the playoffs, although it no longer depends on itself: it needs to win the two remaining games, against Bolivia and Venezuela, and wait for results.

If Peru wins any of the two remaining games (against Uruguay, in Montevideo, or against Paraguay, in Lima), it will become unattainable for Colombia. The same happens with Uruguay, if it manages to defeat Peru or Chile. If Peru draws the two remaining games and Colombia wins them, Rueda’s team would surpass Gareca’s, on goal difference.

There is even an option for Colombia to qualify with a win and a draw: Peru and Chile lose the two remaining games. But the lack of football and goals makes the atmosphere for the National Team very pessimistic.

