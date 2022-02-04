Concacaf announces how the 2022/23 Nations League will be played; Honduras is located in League A

Through a press release, Concacaf has confirmed this Thursday details of how the Concacaf Nations League 2022/23.

The matches of the group stage of the competition, in which they will participate 41 selections will take place during the dates FIFA June 2022 and March 2023.

Meanwhile, the finals of this competition will take place between the four winners of League A and will be played in June 2023.

In the first edition that had to be postponed more than expected due to the pandemic, Honduras ranked third by beating Costa Rica, while U.S champion was crowned beating Mexico.

“The first edition of the Concacaf Nations League was a great success and has transformed men’s national team football in our region,” said Concacaf President and Vice President of the FIFA, Victor Montagliani.