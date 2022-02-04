Concacaf announces how the 2022/23 Nations League will be played; Honduras is located in League A

Through a press release, Concacaf has confirmed this Thursday details of how the Concacaf Nations League 2022/23.
The matches of the group stage of the competition, in which they will participate 41 selections will take place during the dates FIFA June 2022 and March 2023.
Meanwhile, the finals of this competition will take place between the four winners of League A and will be played in June 2023.
In the first edition that had to be postponed more than expected due to the pandemic, Honduras ranked third by beating Costa Rica, while U.S champion was crowned beating Mexico.
“The first edition of the Concacaf Nations League was a great success and has transformed men’s national team football in our region,” said Concacaf President and Vice President of the FIFA, Victor Montagliani.
“Previously teams had limited opportunities to play and compete, the Nations League now offers constant official matches to Member Associations of Concacaf. Players can look forward to regional rivalries, managers can test themselves against the best of Concacaf and fans in all 41 countries can follow their teams with pride,” he continued.
The draw for this competition, which will subdivide the Leagues A, B and C in groups, it will take place on Monday, April 4 in Miami and will feature the participation of current and retired coaches and players, and guests from the world of international soccer, the organization announced.
The Nations League group stage will continue to be played in a three-League format (League A, League B and League C), with home-and-away matches on the FIFA Dates of June 2022 (double date) and March 2023 .
The Honduran Bicolor, directed by the Colombian Hernán Darío Gómez, will start in League A and must maintain good results so as not to go down, in addition to the fact that this tournament is a qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup.
THIS IS HOW THE THREE LEAGUES ARE COMPOSED
League A (12 teams)
Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador (upgraded), United States, Grenada (upgraded), Honduras, Jamaica (upgraded), Martinique, Mexico, Panama and Suriname (upgraded).
League B (16 teams)
Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas (up), Barbados (up), Belize, Bermuda (down), Cuba (down), Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (up), Guatemala (up), Guyana, Haiti (down), Montserrat , Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago (decreased).
League C (13 teams)
Anguilla, Aruba (down), Bonaire, Dominica (down), Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis (down), Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, and Saint Lucia (descended).