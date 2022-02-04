Concacaf Nations League 2022/23: Concacaf announces the format and teams for the 22/23 Nations League

Lto Concacaf announced on Thursday the format and dates for the second edition of the League of Nations. From June 2022 to March 2023, the matches will be played within each of the three leagues.

The final of the League of Nations will be played in June 2023.

The draw for the group stages of each of the leagues will be Monday, April 4 in Miami.

For the A-League, where the teams of the octagonal and the teams that were promoted, will be three groups of three teams. Four games will be played in total, the winner of each group will advance to the semifinals.

12 teams: Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador (upgraded), United States, Grenada (upgraded), Honduras, Jamaica (upgraded), Martinique, Mexico, Panama and Suriname (upgraded).

Pot 1 of the draw: 3 best ranked teams and representative of Concacaf in the Intercontinental playoff for the World Cup in Qatar

Pot 2: next 4 qualified teams

Pot 3: last 4 qualified teams

16 teams: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas (up), Barbados (up), Belize, Bermuda (down), Cuba (down), Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (up), Guatemala (up), Guyana, Haiti (down), Montserrat , Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago (decreased).

Pot 1: Top 4 ranked teams

Pot 2: Next 4 qualified teams

Pot 3: Next 4 qualified teams

Pot 4: Next 4 qualified teams

13 teams: Anguilla, Aruba (down), Bonaire, Dominica (down), Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis (down), Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, and Saint Lucia (descended).

Pot 1: Top 4 ranked teams

Pot 2: Next 4 qualified teams

Pot 3: Next 5 qualified teams