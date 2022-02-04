“Concacaf’s little hand”: Faitelson swamped the Tricolor for a controversial penalty on Diego Lainez

The Real Betis midfielder replaced Hirving Lozano and was a decisive man for Mexico to add three units again (Video: TUDN)

The Mexican National Team fulfilled the goal of rescue the three points in the last match of the FIFA date. Even if Panama showed resistance and Mexico lacked forcefulness, the controversial fall of Diego Lainez in the rival area was decisive for the victory. Although the judge did not delay in setting the maximum sentence, various analysts and commentators such as David Faitelson thwarted Gerardo Martino’s team for supposed refereeing help.

Through his social networks, the controversial sports journalist condemned the decision that favored Mexico and highlighted the low level of play demonstrated by the players on the field. “When Mexico doesn’t appear, ‘the little hand’ of Concacaf appears. Old story”, was the message he spread through his verified Twitter profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

The comment of the commenter of the chain ESPN He was not the only Mexican character to make his disagreement known. Javier Alarcon He also expressed himself through his social networks when he argued a “gift penalty from the referee that prevents Tata Martino from being given the boarding pass to Buenos Aires.” On the other hand, the arbitral analyst Felipe Ramos Rizo was forceful in ensuring that there is no penalty to be sanctioned.

The Wolves striker awarded the winning goal to the Mexican National Team with a great execution from 11 steps (Video: TUDN)

“Lainez, with the support of the referee, invents a saving penalty,” he assured Alberto Latti. “Min 78 nonexistent penalty in favor of Mexico,” said the former referee Francis Chacon. “A gifted criminal did not have a fang, or what was it like,” he said Ignatius Suarez. However, there were those who supported the decision, such as Roberto Gomez Junco, who said “penalty caused by Lainez’s ability… Impeccably executed by Jiménez”.

Despite the doubts generated by the decision, Diego Lainez’s imbalance caused nervousness in the Panamanian defense. It was the 78th minute when the Real Betis midfielder tried an individual play in the rival area. With a couple of feints he managed to remove the mark of two defenders. Moments later, he wanted to turn around to continue the offensive, but after a contact he fell to the grass.

Without thinking about it, the referee pointed with his hand towards the heart of the area and was not required by the video referee to review the play. In one of the shots, a contact with the Mexican’s shin was hardly noticed. However, in another it was observed that the Panamanian’s foot prevented Lainez from taking the next step in the direction of the ball, so he fell to the ground.

Raúl Jiménez scored his 28th goal with the National Team jersey (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

The person in charge of collecting the maximum penalty was Raul Jimenez. True to form, the Wolves striker hid his profile before sprinting towards the ball. The goalkeeper tried to guess the trajectory, but the Tepeji Wolf he waited until the last moment to define the definitive route of his shot. This was on the opposite side to the one intuited by the goalkeeper, so the scoreboard was opened in favor of the locals.

Another of the arguments that contributed to the controversy was the omission of the judge to go to review the play in the VAR. And it is that, minutes before, the whistler chose to annul a goal against the Tricolor because the ball left the field by the final line before chucky Lozano could run the assist. Although the exit of the ball was evident, the judge took a few minutes to verify the play.

At the end of the actions, users in social networks remembered the #NoEraPenal that went viral in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when Arjen Robben faked a foul that led to the elimination of Mexico in the round of 16. On this occasion, the victims of the memes were Diego Lainez, the referee and Gerardo Martino.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs. Panama: this is how El Tri was in the Concacaf octagonal table

JJ Macías will return to Chivas after a brief spell with Getafe

Mexico vs Panama: these were the two failures of Raúl Jiménez in front of the goal