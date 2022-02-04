Costa Rica beats Jamaica and gets fully into the fight for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-02-02
Costa Rica actively got into the fight for the classification to the World Cup in Qatar-2022 by beating 1-0 Jamaica this Wednesday in Kingston, in a match of the eleventh day of the octagonal final of the Concacaf qualifier.
The score was scored by the skillful left-hander Joel Campbellgreat figure of the ‘Sele’ in recent games, at minute 61.
The Ticos, who before this triple day play off They cried a disappointing campaign with a very poor performance, now they recovered the illusion of reaching their fifth world championship in the last six editions.
with the win, Costa Rica he reached 16 points in the octagonal and was only one behind Panama, in the absence of the match that the canaleros would play against Mexico, a few hours later.
Saint Keylor and as always Campbell
The game in Kingston got off to a rough start, with two teams wary of making a mistake that would cost them the game and, in turn, the tie.
It was Jamaica the one who first took off the moorings, because he was more obliged, according to what the position table said.
Throughout the initial stage, as has been the case throughout the tie, Keylor Navas was the best man in Costa Rica. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper saved his country in extremis, three times.
If it weren’t for the goalkeeper, without a doubt, the Ticos would be far from the fight to leave the loot that grants fourth place in the octagonal: the playoff with the winner of the play off Oceanian.
However, for the plugin Costa Rica he understood that a tie would complicate the math even more and he was encouraged to go forward with more effort.
From that pressure came the penalty foul committed by Kevin Stewart against Campbellless dynamic than in the previous two games but just as efficient.
The person in charge of collecting was Celso Borges. The greatest representative in the history of his team decided to shoot hard but with little placement. The shot was saved by goalkeeper Andre Blake.
However, just a minute later, Borges himself recovered from his mistake and gave a through ball to Campbellwho with a catch and a fine touch beat the rival goalkeeper, to put the 1-0 on the board and the dream of the World Cup in Asian territory on the table.
With the goal, the Ticos paid off what has cost them the most in the entire World Cup, which is to score. And they took refuge in what has worked out best for them, which is to defend.
For 29 minutes, the ‘Sele’ sustained the onslaught of the ‘Reggae Boyz’ in their own midfield, desperate to save their tie. However, they could not overcome the Costa Rican barrier and say goodbye to any option to go to Qatar.
“For three finals”
Jamaica remained in seventh place in the ranking, with seven points, nine behind Costa Ricain fifth place and ten from Panama (in the absence of their duel against the Aztecs for the same day), which is fourth.
“This team deserves this victory, it has rowed against the current, we are alive, we continue fighting. (…). As I said when we were bad: ‘Either we all died or we all celebrated’ and here we are all rowing together. There are three finals to go,” he said. Campbell.
“We have made a great effort, these are points that help us to continue in the fight, we have to continue with the same enthusiasm. What we have left are finals”, reiterated Navas
Indeed, in the tie for Concacaf He only has three days left, which will be played in the last week of March.
The next match for these teams will be on the 24th of that month, when Jamaica hosts El Salvador, a duel that will no longer define anything, and Costa Rica will receive Canada, a commitment that could put the locals in the qualifying zone or give the visitors the ticket.
MATCH SHEET
Concacaf Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup – Octagonal Final – Eleventh date:
Stadium: National (Kingston)
Referee: Marco Antonio Ortiz (Mexico)
goals:
Costa Rica: Joel Campbell (61)
yellow:
Jamaica: Devon Williams (13)
Lineups:
Jamaica: Andre Blake – Richard King, Adrian Mariappa, Ethan Pinnock, Greg Leigh, Devon Williams (Kevin Stewart, 58) – Javain Brown, Bobby Reid (Lamar Walker, 70), Ravel Morrison (Peter-Lee Vassel, 70) – Andre Gray, Michael Antonio (Javon East, 58). DT: Paul Hall.
Costa Rica: Keylor Navas – Jeffrey Valverde (Ronald Matarrita, 46), Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Bryan Oviedo – Yeltsin Tejeda (Daniel Chacón, 89), Celso Borges (Youstin Salas, 74), Gerson Torres (Bryan Ruiz, 46 ), Alonso Martínez (Johan Venegas, 74)- Joel Campbell. DT: Luis Fernando Suarez.