Costa Rica beats Jamaica and gets fully into the fight for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

2022-02-02

Costa Rica actively got into the fight for the classification to the World Cup in Qatar-2022 by beating 1-0 Jamaica this Wednesday in Kingston, in a match of the eleventh day of the octagonal final of the Concacaf qualifier.

The score was scored by the skillful left-hander Joel Campbellgreat figure of the ‘Sele’ in recent games, at minute 61.

The Ticos, who before this triple day play off They cried a disappointing campaign with a very poor performance, now they recovered the illusion of reaching their fifth world championship in the last six editions.

with the win, Costa Rica he reached 16 points in the octagonal and was only one behind Panama, in the absence of the match that the canaleros would play against Mexico, a few hours later.

Saint Keylor and as always Campbell

The game in Kingston got off to a rough start, with two teams wary of making a mistake that would cost them the game and, in turn, the tie.

It was Jamaica the one who first took off the moorings, because he was more obliged, according to what the position table said.

Throughout the initial stage, as has been the case throughout the tie, Keylor Navas was the best man in Costa Rica. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper saved his country in extremis, three times.