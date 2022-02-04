Costa Rica clings to the dream of going to Qatar after defeating Jamaica

The dream of qualifying for Qatar 2022 is alive. Three games ago the road to the World Cup was full of obstacles, but this Wednesday they won in Jamaica 0-1 and La Sele is still alive.

The match was not showy, the national team was not a waste of good football, but the three units were added that leave a balance of seven points in three games, just as Francisco Calvo had predicted before the match against Panama.

In the first quarter of an hour the pace of the game was tiresome, without much display, but the locals were the ones who led the way.

Little by little, the reggaeboyz They managed to lock up the nationals in their midfield, but they did not suffer for this. This would come later.

The few times that the Ticos had the ball, it did not go through the creation line and Gerson Torres and Martínez received without advantage, being easy prey for the Caribbean defense.

For the 25th minute, Keylor Navas had to act twice, one from a free kick and the second after a shot from close range.

The few times that the Tricolor found space on the attack, Luis Fernando Suárez’s men arrived outnumbered or lacked the necessary speed to break the defensive line of the locals.

At 35′ it was again Keylor who responded to the occasion, in a one-on-one against Michail Antonio.

At the end of 45 minutes, the panorama for the National Team was complicated and with the need to score, putting more pressure on the game.

To start the complementary, Suárez turned his eyes to the bench and brought in Bryan Ruiz instead of Gerson Torres and Matarrita for Jefry Valverde, who suffered from a blow to his ribs.

With the entry of Ruiz, the Sele were able to improve their possession of the ball and Matarrita’s climbs down the left flank opened up spaces and through this route came the first danger for the nationals, a header from Martínez that went close to the post 58′.

A minute later, Kevin Stewart fouled Joel in the area and at 60′ Borges missed from eleven steps.

But the bitter pill passed quickly because at 62′ Campbell received a pass from Celso in the area, took off the mark and put the score at 0-1.

With the score against the Jamaicans they continued to bother the Costa Rican defense, but this time the nationals did manage to cut and hold the ball in midfield.

The Tricolor closed spaces in defense and formed a solid block in the last line, which did not allow the Caribbeans to find the necessary depth to transform ball control into danger against Navas’ cabin.

The final whistle came accompanied by a shout, a relief, because Qatar’s dream is still alive.