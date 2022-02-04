Dani Alves and Ferran Torres get ‘wet’ with the ‘Dembélé case’ at Barça

In this week many decisions have been taken in the FC Barcelona, ​​from the last-minute signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a free agent to the players on the list to play the Europa League, in which Dani Alves has been ruled out. However, we are on the verge of making one of the most important decisions for the Catalans: Will Dembélé play for Barça or not, despite not renewing his contract? It’s the million dollar question and Xavi Hernández will be the one to answer it this Saturday, at the press conference prior to Atlético de Madrid’s visit to the Camp Nou.

There are several very marked positions, but the latest information has revealed that the Egarense coach would prefer that Dembélé play in the last six months of his contract, something that he already dropped at the beginning of December: “Yes [Dembélé] He has a contract, he has to play. Also for the image of the club itself. I don’t see that option [de enviarlo a la grada]”. However, from the club they maintain the position that he should not play due to his lack of ‘commitment’ with the azulgrana.

Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and company have been in charge of making it clear, but they have thrown the ball onto the roof of the former Al-Sadd player and he will be the one who has the last word, but first Dani Alves or Ferran Torres have spoken about it and have left a very clear position, slipping that Dembélé should play with Barça, because he has a contract and can be a very profitable player to fight for the two titles in dispute. We will have to wait for Xavi’s reaction and his decision on the matter.

In statements to ‘#Vamos’, Dani Alves explained that “this kind of thing happens in football, but as long as he’s still at Barça, he has to defend the shirt. If he leaves at the end of the season, well, he looks. But there are still five months left. You have to take advantage of being here. One has to be smarter than the situation.”, he highlighted. The Brazilian winger believes that if he stays out, there will be no positive atmosphere in the locker room and there will be some tension.

Alves pointed out, in particular, that “We have to think intelligently and take advantage of the fact that we have the player” and that “we need the entire dressing room to unite. We have to create a healthy atmosphere of positivity, in which there are no bad vibes. If everyone contributes their own, Barça will come back. That is everyone’s goal”, He ended by saying: The international with Brazil, in short, bets that Dembélé sees minutes in the remainder of the season and helps the team.

Ferran Torres also ‘wet’

For his part, Ferran Torres has been more discreet regarding his position, but he has assured that if Xavi so decides, Dembélé will be ready to see minutes with Barça. Speaking to El Golazo de Gol, the Valencian footballer pointed out that “we know that Dembélé is a differential player, who can mark the differences very easily And if the coach decides, he will surely be there to play”.

Thus, the ball is on Xavi Hernández’s court and the clock is against him to decide whether he will have Dembélé or not in these five months. In recent days it has been reported that there is some tension between the club and the coach, because he would like to have Dembélé for the rest of the season. His argument would be based on what French is for the team: a player who is capable of unbalancing the rival defense and finding spaces where there are none.