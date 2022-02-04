Daughter of Dennis Rodman, the highest paid in the NWSL

Trinity Rodmandaughter of former basketball player Dennis Rodmanbecame the highest paid soccer player in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), after signing a contract extension, until the 2024 season, with the Washington Spirit.

At 19 years old, the native of Newport Beach, California, would be earning around 1.1 million total dollars, obtaining about 281 thousand per year, according to Sportico.

Given these figures, the player would earn more than Alex Morgan or Megan Rapinoe, with 250 thousand dollars.

NEWS | Washington Spirit Re-Sign Forward Trinity Rodman to New Contract — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) February 2, 2022

The team indicated that Rodman also has the option for 2025.

The player was 2021 NWSL Season Rookie of the Year. She was the second overall pick in last season’s draft and became the youngest player in league history. She was also named Chipotle US Soccer Best Young Player of 2021.

In his first season with the washington spirit, he scored seven goals and assisted in the same number.

We are incredibly excited to have Trin as part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. He has a truly special career ahead of him. and makes us a better club on all fronts,” said Kris Ward, Spirit head coach.

